Steadfast Supply hosts 4th designers and makers pop-up

White-clothed tables line the Steadfast Supply store’s exterior, each covered with products ranging from colorful earrings to ornate canvas paintings. The morning sun beats down on the sidewalk as the owners and creators of local businesses wait by their stands for potential customers.

Steadfast Supply, a D.C.-based gift shop, has hosted the Designers and Makers Pop-Up with local businesses for the past four years. Multiple brands participate annually, selling a variety of hand-made goods.

The year’s event took place Sept. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., with most of the businesses’ tables located outside and one in the store’s interior. Steadfast Supply has been advertising the pop-up on social media since early September.

These pop-ups can be helpful for new business owners like Trinetta Bryan, who founded her company, Marsu Baby, two months ago. Bryan worried about her baby rolling on her side after wrapping her tightly in a blanket, a technique known as swaddling. Bryan then created the Wrap Sheet, a blanket that secures the baby’s neck, ensuring the baby stays on its back, allowing babies to get a full night of sleep and stay safe.

“I’m really hoping with this pop-up it’ll gain exposure, just to really get it in the hands of the right people,” Bryan said.

Pop-ups can also help established businesses broaden their customer base, get advice and talk to other vendors. Patience Moore — the owner and creator of Patiently Crafter, a handmade jewelry business — often does pop-ups in the area, including at the Takoma Park Street Festival, the H Street Festival, and Adams Morgan Day.

Moore started making jewelry for fun in law school. After making earrings for her friends for a while, she registered her business with the Maryland government and created an Etsy shop. She felt she did very well at her first pop-up in Dupont Circle, demonstrating the value of these events.

“It’s really helpful — one, because at the bigger events you can make a decent amount of money, and two, it’s good for exposure,” Moore said. “Even a week after the event, you get delayed customers who purchase things from my Etsy shop.”

Shopping at small businesses can help boost the local economy. $68 out of $100 spent at these local shops stay in the area. The value of homes in the neighborhood also increases as the success of local businesses increases.

Big commercial businesses don’t sell some of the unique products that small businesses have. The hand-made origin of products like Moore’s multi-colored earrings and Critter Creation’s drawings add to this element.

“I know it’s good for the community but also it’s higher quality stuff than shopping on Amazon or anything like that,” shopper Jessica Schlafstein said.

Local shoppers and participating businesses alike learned about the event through social media. Moore, for example, followed Steadfast Supply on Instagram, which posted an application for vendors.

Kendra Morrison, the owner and creator of Kpm Photo Art, was at the pop-up because she hoped she could sell her photos as a brand at Steadfast. Steadfast Supply uses the pop-up to test out products of brands they are considering putting in their store.

The pop-up also served to help participating brands create relationships between shoppers and other businesses and introduce people to new products.

“The idea behind our event was to create a vibrant and engaging experience for both our customers and the local community,” Steadfast Supply owner Virginia Arriseuño said. “We wanted to showcase the unique products and talents of local businesses, while also providing a fun and festive atmosphere.”