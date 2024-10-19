The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

MCPS releases new tiered system for hate-bias response

By Phoebe Gordon
October 16, 2024
Ava Ohana
MCPS introduced new hate-bias response procedures on Sept. 21., outlining how the county will address serious incidents. The protocol implements a tiered system, categorizing incidents into yellow, orange and red categories based on severity.

 MCPS defines a hate-bias incident as disruptive behavior that intentionally targets a person based on their race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or other aspect of their identity. MCPS determines an incident’s severity by its intent, impact on the school community and criminal elements. 

The school handles yellow incidents, the least severe, without involving the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). MCPS notifies parents of students affected. Yellow incidents include unintentional acts, such as name-calling or a drawing made in art class. Officials do not classify these actions as hate-bias incidents but rather isolated events that lack knowledge or intent.

Officials classify more severe incident’s as orange or red, requiring police involvement in both cases. Orange incidents, such as a student fight or a verbal altercation, have the potential to affect the school community. Red incidents involve criminal elements and significantly disrupt the school environment, they may also include vandalism or physical assault. 

Story continues below advertisement

If a hate-bias incident occurs, administrators immediately file reports with the central office. After reviewing the situation, principals and administrators consult with directors from the Office of School Support and Improvement (OSSI) and the Office of School Support and Well-Being to determine the appropriate response level. 

 OSSI Director of Whitman and Paint Branch clusters Jewel Sanders said the new system provides equal responses to hate-bias incidents across the county, preventing disparities in how MCPS schools handle similar cases.

“There are some [incidents] that can be a little in the gray area, and they will call not just the OSSI but also the Office of School Support and Well-Being to get clarity on how to respond,” Sanders said. “If it’s something that’s very severe, then there may be a bunch of people who determine next steps, like what kind of restoration do we need to do for the school community, for students, and for families because of the impact.”

 In 2023, the MCPD reported nearly a 200% increase in hate-bias reports across the county. School-related events accounted for 284 of the 464 bias-related incidents reported. According to MCPS data, 44% of these incidents were race-related, while another 44% were religion based. 

Community engagement officer Michael Chindblom said he does not expect the new system to significantly impact his job, except for no longer responding to yellow incidents. 

“[In] some of the elementary schools, a lot of students will use names, potentially racial slurs, and they may not know the full extent of what they’re saying,” Chindblom said. “That could potentially impact what we don’t respond to.”

MCPS investigates all hate-bias occurring on school property, buses or during school events. The county also investigates any incidents that interfere with the “orderly operation” of a school, which fall under orange and red categories. 

Junior Maya Fritz said she believes this new procedure will benefit the county by speeding up the appropriate response process. 

“The tiers will make decision-making more effective around hate-bias incidents,” Fritz said. “That way police won’t have to get involved unless the incident is more serious or threatening in school.”



