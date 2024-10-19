The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Black and White
The Black and White

Girls Soccer finishes season with a win on senior night

By Ainsley Hollis
October 19, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The undefeated girls’ soccer team (12–0) defeated the Albert Einstein Titians 3–1 at home on senior night.

The Titans had an early lead in the first half when they found the back of the net and caught a glimpse of victory. Senior Faith Gardner-Johnston scored shortly after, giving the Vikings the much-needed goal. 

The Vikes went into the second half of the game tied with the Titans 1–1. With 20 minutes left in the game, junior Kennedy Eva-Buckner found the back of the net giving the Vikings the lead. 

They did not stop there, shortly after senior captain Sascha Beasley had an amazing goal where she scored on a free kick securing the win for the team. 

The Vikings celebrated their 12 seniors, Skye Pratt, Ava Anderson, Isabel Cummings, Faith Gardner-Johnston, Sophie Castleberry, Michaela Colonna, Malaika Gopal, Jasmin Jabara, Olivia Hansel, and their captains, Renee Miller, Sascha Beasley and Evelyn Javers. 

The Vikes will play again next Friday at home in the second round of playoffs after a first-round bye.

Olivia Hansel is a news editor for The Black & White.

