March 6, 2024

Girls basketball eliminated from playoffs; falls to BCC 46–28

By Ben Belford Peltzman
March 8, 2024

The girls’ basketball team (15–7) fell to the BCC Barons (20–1) in a devastating 46–28 loss Wednesday night, ending the season for the team.

The team got off slow and had trouble gaining momentum throughout the game. Whitman’s energy levels weren’t the problem, as the game’s pace was still quick. The Vikes could not stay focused, allowing them to make many mistakes. It was still a manageable game in the second quarter, although they were down a few possessions. Unlike past games, the contest was a defensive battle, and the half ended 13–12. 

Whitman made a lot of attempts, but BCC was playing hard defense. Then, late in the third quarter, BCC junior Sasha Barr hit three consecutive three-point shots that sealed the game for BCC. Reality started to set in for Whitman as they ended the third quarter down 11. At the end of the fourth quarter, the Vikes started to foul on purpose, but the Barons had no trouble hitting their free throws, and Whitman could never retake the lead, as the game ended 46–28. 

“The third quarter was our downfall. The shots just would not fall, and although our defense was great, we couldn’t get anything going on the offensive side,” said junior Sophie Castleberry. 

The Vikes’ season concluded after the Barons officially eliminated them from the playoffs on Wednesday night. 
