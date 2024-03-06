The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Boys basketball wipes the floor with BCC 59–54 in regional finals
“The Taste of Things”: A deliciously dramatic full-course meal
Swim and Dive closes out season with success at states
“Argylle”: $200 million down the drain
“Madame Web”: Is this the worst movie ever made?
LIVE: Boys basketball takes on BCC in regional finals in Battle of Bethesda

LIVE: Boys basketball takes on BCC in regional finals in Battle of Bethesda

March 5, 2024

Boys basketball wipes the floor with BCC 59–54 in regional finals

By Mia Kanczuker
March 6, 2024
Boys+basketball+wipes+the+floor+with+BCC+59%E2%80%9354+in+regional+finals
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys’ basketball team (19–5) defeated the Bethesda Chevy Chase Barons (15–4) 59–54 in the regional finals for the ultimate Battle of Bethesda.

The energy from the whistle was high, and both student sections chanted back and forth for the entirety of the game. Despite this, the first few minutes started slow for the Vikes. Whitman could not gain momentum or acquire a lead until the final moments of the first quarter. The Vikes figured out ways to get past the Barons’ big men since the Vikes only have two true big men to compete against the Barons’ three big men. Whitman won the first quarter, holding a lead of 16–12. The Vikes stayed ahead for the rest of the half, and their confidence never fell even when the lead was at arm’s length for the Barons. The Vikings hit shot after shot while BCC struggled to put any points on board. Junior Titian Derosa suffocated the Barons in a full-court press throughout the game, pushing Whitman ahead even more. Going into halftime, the Vikes held a lead of 28–22 for a low-scoring first half.

The third quarter was similar to the first half, with Whitman keeping a 47–38 lead. In the fourth quarter, the game came down to the wire. In just the game’s final two minutes, the Barons shrunk the lead from nine points down to four. However, as usual, the Vikes starters were able to bring it back. Senior Thomas Farell capitalized on Whitman’s possession in the final seconds and sunk a win-securing basket. The Barons were simply out of time and were unable to retaliate. The Vikings won the game with a final score of 59–54. 

Derosa showed out throughout the game, as he was the team’s highest scorer at 21 points. He had a tremendous impact on the win for the Vikes, as his speed and agility played a crucial role in dominating the court. Farrell also was an impactful player, racking up 15 points for himself. Two other starters also hit double-digit points — junior Evan Brown locked down 11 and junior Sean Curran secured 10. These four players have shown their valuable skills throughout the season and elevated Whitman’s team to help them secure this significant win. 

Story continues below advertisement

The Vikings will face the Laurel Spartans (11–10) on Friday at home, at a time still to be determined in the state quarterfinals.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
The dive team had first-placing individuals on both the boys’ and girls’ sides, with the boys’ swim team taking home sixth place with 133.5 points and the girls’ taking seventh with 136 points. 
Swim and Dive closes out season with success at states
Girls basketball puts a stop to Walter Johnson 61–50 in regional semi-finals
Girls basketball puts a stop to Walter Johnson 61–50 in regional semi-finals
LIVE: Girls basketball takes on Walter Johnson regional semi-finals
LIVE: Girls basketball takes on Walter Johnson regional semi-finals
Boys basketball outclasses Churchill in regional semi-finals
Boys basketball outclasses Churchill in regional semi-finals
Keller’s improvement moved him from a projected 15th-round pick to a 2nd-round pick in under a year. He decided instead of continuing his athletic and academic career at UNC, he would go straight into the MLB draft.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller’s journey to the Major League
The tournament is just one of the various tactics the NBA has employed in hopes of increasing viewership and fan interest, and it’s an innovative strategy that sports leagues around the nation should potentially adopt.
NBA In-Season Tournament: A format other leagues should learn from
About the Contributors
Mia Kanczuker, Sports Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join the Black and White? I love writing and sports, so being a sports writer gave me a combination of two things I love. What is your favorite song of all time? Feeling Whitney - Post Malone
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *