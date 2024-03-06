Boys basketball wipes the floor with BCC 59–54 in regional finals

The boys’ basketball team (19–5) defeated the Bethesda Chevy Chase Barons (15–4) 59–54 in the regional finals for the ultimate Battle of Bethesda.

The energy from the whistle was high, and both student sections chanted back and forth for the entirety of the game. Despite this, the first few minutes started slow for the Vikes. Whitman could not gain momentum or acquire a lead until the final moments of the first quarter. The Vikes figured out ways to get past the Barons’ big men since the Vikes only have two true big men to compete against the Barons’ three big men. Whitman won the first quarter, holding a lead of 16–12. The Vikes stayed ahead for the rest of the half, and their confidence never fell even when the lead was at arm’s length for the Barons. The Vikings hit shot after shot while BCC struggled to put any points on board. Junior Titian Derosa suffocated the Barons in a full-court press throughout the game, pushing Whitman ahead even more. Going into halftime, the Vikes held a lead of 28–22 for a low-scoring first half.

The third quarter was similar to the first half, with Whitman keeping a 47–38 lead. In the fourth quarter, the game came down to the wire. In just the game’s final two minutes, the Barons shrunk the lead from nine points down to four. However, as usual, the Vikes starters were able to bring it back. Senior Thomas Farell capitalized on Whitman’s possession in the final seconds and sunk a win-securing basket. The Barons were simply out of time and were unable to retaliate. The Vikings won the game with a final score of 59–54.

Derosa showed out throughout the game, as he was the team’s highest scorer at 21 points. He had a tremendous impact on the win for the Vikes, as his speed and agility played a crucial role in dominating the court. Farrell also was an impactful player, racking up 15 points for himself. Two other starters also hit double-digit points — junior Evan Brown locked down 11 and junior Sean Curran secured 10. These four players have shown their valuable skills throughout the season and elevated Whitman’s team to help them secure this significant win.

Story continues below advertisement

The Vikings will face the Laurel Spartans (11–10) on Friday at home, at a time still to be determined in the state quarterfinals.