The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Burst pipe, flooding force early dismissal at Whitman

By Ella Kotelanski
October 14, 2024
The water damage escalated as pieces of the first-floor ceiling fell and water started to drip down to the first floor.

A sink pipe in one of the second-floor girls’ restrooms burst this morning, resulting in water damage and localized flooding in the school. The burst occurred just before the school day began, sprouting behind a sink that had dislodged from the wall. 

MCPS maintenance staff were unable to use localized valves to stop the gushing given where the sink had broken off of the wall, said School Business Administrator Danielle Fus. Maintenance staff had to turn off the main water valve and break through the wall to cap the water pipe, she said.

Classes began regularly while Whitman security rerouted some students to avoid the bathroom and reach their first-period classrooms. At 8 a.m., Assistant Principal Jena Mejia sent an announcement through Remind to inform community members of the situation. Administrators placed the school in a modified shelter-in-place and instructed teachers to continue instruction and limit students’ hallway use. Students in classrooms near the restroom evacuated their classrooms to the second-floor Commons area. 

Senior Natalie Vogelhut had first period in one of the classrooms near the burst. 

Story continues below advertisement

“It was crazy,” Vogelhut said. “We had to leave the room because more than half of the floor was covered with water.”

Administrators soon issued a second announcement extending first period until further notice while MCPS Technicians from the MCPS Office Division of Maintenance and Operations worked on the issue. Students remained in their first-period classrooms for about an hour longer than normal before administrators implemented a revised schedule.

The water damage escalated as pieces of the first-floor ceiling fell and water started to drip down to the first floor. Water continued flooding the second floor until MCPS technicians turned off water schoolwide at 9:25 a.m. Administrators and security redirected students from the affected hallways and stairwells and relocated classes in flooded classrooms to other locations.

Videos of the initial burst, resembling an open fire hydrant, circulated among the student body. The sink was one of multiple at Whitman that students said were in need of maintenance recently.

Vogelhut saw videos of the leak and resulting ceiling debris circulating throughout the day and thought an early dismissal was warranted, she said.

“I feel like we should go home,” Vogelhut said. “We’re not able to drink from water fountains or go to the bathroom.”

During third period, administrators sent out an announcement officially closing the school for the day. Third period ended at 10:55 a.m. and buses arrived at the school at 11:15 a.m. to take students home.

“MCPS made the decision to close school today, because we didn’t have the water back up and running to serve a hot lunch, and we’ve had significant water damage,” Fus said. “ServPro, which is the company MCPS uses, is already on site working on cleaning it up, as well as MCPS maintenance.”

This is a developing story, and any updates will appear here.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
At Whitman, students and teachers are more vigilant than ever in taking additional measures against gun violence. The heightened awareness reflects a nationwide effort to prevent tragedies, as schools around the country grapple with how to keep their communities safe.
Whitman community reacts to recent school shootings
MCPS and the MCPD plan to strengthen collaboration and communication regarding school safety in the future.
MCPS implements heightened school safety policies
During the event, Fergeson spoke about her goals as a writer and the messages she wants to send.
Renowned author Jen Ferguson visits Whitman
Whitman introduces WhitMAP open workroom
Whitman introduces WhitMAP open workroom
Bannockburn Clubhouse hosted its annual music festival Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event showcased the talent of neighborhood residents while raising money to maintain the clubhouse and support future community events.
Bannockburn Clubhouse hosts annual music festival
The 16-year-old suspect fled the scene before officers arrived but turned himself in to First District Police, Sept. 23.
Shooting near Watkins Elementary raises concerns about school safety
More in Spotlight
Guyer co-founded youth-run Breakfast All-Day Records alongside fellow junior Tonito Tijerino in July 2023.
Breakfast All-Day Records: labels supporting the next generation of music
The start of the 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) season marks a crucial year for the Washington Capitals.
Washington Capitals Season Preview
White-clothed tables line the Steadfast Supply store’s exterior, each covered with products ranging from colorful earrings to ornate canvas paintings.
Steadfast Supply hosts 4th designers and makers pop-up
Bolivian dancers perform at the Fiesta DC parade.
Hispanic Heritage Month facilitates cultural exchange
Female achievement in debate is staggeringly low, causing lower female enrollment and competitive effort. The NSDA is obligated to continue pushing for equality in their spaces, particularly concerning misogyny. 
Confronting misogyny in high school debate
Some psychiatrists and neuroscientists have been using the term “digital dementia” to describe the cognitive impairments caused by excessive screen usage.
Digital dementia: Screenagers make “brain rot” literal
About the Contributor
Ella Kotelanski
Ella Kotelanski, News Writer
Grade 11 If you were a bagel, what would you be? Poppy seed