Girls basketball puts a stop to Walter Johnson 61–50 in regional semi-finals

The girl’s basketball team (15–6) put together a comeback win against the Walter Johnson Wildcats (13–7) 61–50 in the first round of the playoffs Friday night.

Whitman started the game off strong, playing good turnover-free basketball. With the Vikes playing complementary basketball, the first quarter ended at 11–11. Both teams were fighting hard to catch the lead from their opponent, which forced both teams to slow the scoring down. The second quarter caused the Vikes to struggle defensively As a result, the Vikes trailed 27–21 at halftime.

Coming out of the half, the Vikes knew they had to change their defense philosophy and started to play more aggressively. Whitman held their opponent to just two points in the third quarter. With the Vikes starting the fourth quarter already on top, the energy shifted as Whitman gained more confidence. Sophomore Kaylah Tchoufa scored 21 points, and as a team, the Vikes scored 40 points in the second half to soundly defeat the Wildcats 61–50.

“No one wanted last night to be our last game so, we did everything we could,” Tchoufa said. “The seniors have been amazing all year, so we wanted to win it for them.”

On Wednesday, the Vikes will continue their playoff run against the BCC Barons (19–1). Be sure to tune into The Press Box for a live radio broadcast of the game.