The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
What’s next for Interim Superintendent Monique Felder
Girls basketball puts a stop to Walter Johnson 61–50 in regional semi-finals
LIVE: Girls basketball takes on Walter Johnson regional semi-finals
Boys basketball outclasses Churchill in regional semi-finals
“Dune: Part Two”: an instant sci-fi classic
Board of Education decides future of 3 programs after hearing community member testimonies

Board of Education decides future of 3 programs after hearing community member testimonies

February 28, 2024

Girls basketball puts a stop to Walter Johnson 61–50 in regional semi-finals

By Ben Belford Peltzman
March 4, 2024

The girl’s basketball team (15–6) put together a comeback win against the Walter Johnson Wildcats (13–7) 61–50 in the first round of the playoffs Friday night. 

Whitman started the game off strong, playing good turnover-free basketball. With the Vikes playing complementary basketball, the first quarter ended at 11–11. Both teams were fighting hard to catch the lead from their opponent, which forced both teams to slow the scoring down. The second quarter caused the Vikes to struggle defensively As a result, the Vikes trailed 27–21 at halftime. 

Coming out of the half, the Vikes knew they had to change their defense philosophy and started to play more aggressively. Whitman held their opponent to just two points in the third quarter. With the Vikes starting the fourth quarter already on top, the energy shifted as Whitman gained more confidence. Sophomore Kaylah Tchoufa scored 21 points, and as a team, the Vikes scored 40 points in the second half to soundly defeat the Wildcats 61–50. 

“No one wanted last night to be our last game so, we did everything we could,” Tchoufa said. “The seniors have been amazing all year, so we wanted to win it for them.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, the Vikes will continue their playoff run against the BCC Barons (19–1). Be sure to tune into The Press Box for a live radio broadcast of the game.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
LIVE: Girls basketball takes on Walter Johnson regional semi-finals
LIVE: Girls basketball takes on Walter Johnson regional semi-finals
Boys basketball outclasses Churchill in regional semi-finals
Boys basketball outclasses Churchill in regional semi-finals
Keller’s improvement moved him from a projected 15th-round pick to a 2nd-round pick in under a year. He decided instead of continuing his athletic and academic career at UNC, he would go straight into the MLB draft.
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller’s journey to the Major League
The tournament is just one of the various tactics the NBA has employed in hopes of increasing viewership and fan interest, and it’s an innovative strategy that sports leagues around the nation should potentially adopt.
NBA In-Season Tournament: A format other leagues should learn from
Indoor track dazzles at 4A State Championships
Indoor track dazzles at 4A State Championships
Ice hockey suffers a heartbreaking 4–3 overtime loss to Leonardtown in second round of state playoffs
Ice hockey suffers a heartbreaking 4–3 overtime loss to Leonardtown in second round of state playoffs
About the Contributors
Ben Belford Peltzman, Sports Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join the Black and White?  I love writing and podcasting about the latest sports news in our community.
What is your favorite song of all time?
Call Me Maybe
 
Navin Davoodi, Photographer
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To use photography as an outlet to document everything that happens around our school What is your favorite song of all time? Going to California - Led Zeppelin

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *