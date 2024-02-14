The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Photo of the Day, 2/13: Classical Hearts Valentine’s Day Concert
Photo of Yesterday: Japan Day Celebration
Far from Tirana: My experience as an Albanian immigrant
Girls basketball suffers blowout loss; falls to Wootton 41–28
Boys basketball crushes Wootton 66–57
Poms season comes to a close with a fourth-place finish in counties

Poms season comes to a close with a fourth-place finish in counties

February 14, 2024

The Black & White’s Valentine’s Day flower guide

By Annie DeLuca
February 14, 2024
Each flower has its unique meaning and history, making the perfect bouquet even more meaningful for that special someone.

While there’s nothing wrong with a classic red rose, there are many more personal and thoughtful choices to give to your Valentine. Each flower has its unique meaning and history, making the perfect bouquet even more meaningful for that special someone. 

 

Chrysanthemums

One fun floral choice for Valentine’s Day is the chrysanthemum. If your Valentine loves the fall, mums are the perfect flower. In Chinese culture, chrysanthemums are a token symbol of autumn. Considered one of the “four noblemen,” these flowers are symbols of highly prized virtues often depicted in paintings. The yellow mum is the ideal gift to show friendship, red for passionate, enduring love and pink for longevity and endurance. A bouquet of chrysanthemums is a great way to show commitment and resilience; when the seasons change and the days grow darker and colder, mums begin their bloom. 

In Japanese history, The Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum was the highest honor bestowed upon Japanese soldiers. Today, Japan celebrates Natural Chrysanthemum Day as the Festival of Happiness, making it the perfect commemorative gift for your Valentine. 

 

Peonies

Peonies are delicate beauties that command attention with their vibrant reds and pinks. 

 If your recipient is longing for love, peonies will be the perfect gift. They are used in Feng Shui — an ancient Chinese practice of arranging one’s environment that brings peace and harmony — to call for love and romance or to cure a broken heart. 

The Chinese name for the peony translates to “king” or “queen” of the flowers. Other Chinese names for the flower mean “most beautiful” and “flower of richness and honor.” However, the peonies have also gained a reputation as a symbol of bashfulness due to an ancient Greek myth where an angry Apollo transformed a nymph into a delicate flower. 

 

Lotuses

If you’re looking for something classy and elegant, the lotus flower is a great choice. Lotuses are symbols of renewal and bright futures, making them a fitting gift for someone who has recently moved, gotten a new job or started a new chapter in their life. The lotus flower also symbolizes rebirth, as it rises from mud and murky waters before spreading its beautiful petals. 

 

Daisies

Sometimes a simple choice is the best choice. Gifting a daisy is guaranteed to make your Valentine smile without going over the top. 

Daisies typically resemble the sun, serving as a hopeful reminder in the middle of February that warm days are on the way. If you want your Valentine to know they’re “as sweet as a daisy,” this peaceful and positive flower is a great selection. Daisies are also good for a budding relationship, as they are simple and symbolize innocence, purity and loyal love.

 

Lilacs

Lilacs are known for their sweet fragrance, a scent so aromatic they were thought magical by the Celtics. Lilacs are hardy flowers, and their blooms are rare and easy to miss. In the Victorian era, lilacs were seen as symbols of love, making them a great flower for any vintage romantic. This makes sense as Lilac shrubs can live up to 100 years, which makes them a symbolic gift for a long-lasting relationship. Lilacs bloom after long and cold winters, promising summer, making them a great symbol of hope for those going through tough times.

 

Tulips

If you’re looking for a classic, tulips are a great alternative to roses. Tulips have been known throughout history to represent deep and unconditional love; Victorians often gifted a tulip to declare their love for someone. Striped tulips can even be used as a way to compliment someone’s eyes. The patterned and mixed coloring of strip tulips resembles the unique composition of eyes. If deep passion is the message you’re trying to convey, red tulips are your best bet. 

 

Valentine’s Day can be stressful when picking out the perfect gift for your loved one. No matter what arrangement or bouquet you choose, giving the gift of flowers is a timeless way to show love and affection.

1
View Comments (1)
About the Contributor
Annie DeLuca, Feature Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join the Black and White? I love writing and journalism What is your favorite song of all time? August by Taylor Swift

Comments (1)

  • A

    AnonymousFeb 14, 2024 at 10:05 am

    I love this

    Reply
