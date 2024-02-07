The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
MCPS reviews proposed operating budget, community members push for full funding
Wrestling defeats Urbana in regional quarterfinals
Westbard’s new Giant opens after three years of construction
Indoor track excels at Regional Championships
Unmasking the allure: The instant gratification trap of social media
MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight resigns following controversy over Beidleman promotion

MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight resigns following controversy over Beidleman promotion

February 6, 2024

MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight resigns following controversy over Beidleman promotion

By Aya Chami
February 6, 2024
Following controversy surrounding the promotion of former Paint Branch High School Principal Joel Beidleman, the MCPS Board of Education (BOE) suggested that McKnight resign on Jan. 22.
Following controversy surrounding the promotion of former Paint Branch High School Principal Joel Beidleman, the MCPS Board of Education (BOE) suggested that McKnight resign on Jan. 22.

On Feb. 2, MCPS Superintendent Monifa McKnight announced that she was stepping down from her position, effective immediately. 

McKnight sent the email statement around 5:00 p.m., officially disclosing her departure. Following controversy surrounding the promotion of former Paint Branch High School Principal Joel Beidleman, the MCPS Board of Education (BOE) suggested that McKnight resign on Jan. 22. Initially, McKnight contended that the school board failed to justify her removal. 

“The Board has never written, documented, or communicated any concern about my performance, and through the evaluation process has consistently affirmed that I have met expectations,” she wrote in a statement on Jan. 22. 

In the past seven years, Beidleman’s co-workers have filed 18 accusations against him, reporting verbal harassment, allegations of discrimination, sexual violence and sexual harassment. According to a report by the Jackson Lewis law firm, once the investigation informed MCPS of the allegations in Sept. 2023, McKnight failed to act promptly. 

Story continues below advertisement

In an interview with NBC Washington concerning employee misconduct, Karla Silvestre, president of the BOE, said that she believes that the BOE wasn’t made aware of the allegations at the time of the vote for Beidleman’s promotion.

“It’s very concerning,” Silvestre said. “We want our employees to feel that they can come forward and that their concerns are going to be taken seriously.”

Additionally, Montgomery County’s Office of the Inspector General identified shortcomings in how MCPS addresses complaints of employee misconduct. As of Jan. 24, the school district announced that Beidleman is no longer an employee.

In the statement, which was sent to the MCPS community, McKnight highlighted her achievements as superintendent over the past two years.

“I have felt over the past several months, there has been a distraction,” McKnight said. “When the focus is no longer on whom I have agreed to serve, I must control my own fate. I have also maintained that it is critical that my reputation remains grounded in facts and truth.”

The Board later announced that MCPS Chief Operating Officer Brian Hull will be temporarily replacing McKnight as acting superintendent. The press release states that MCPS will announce the appointment of a new interim superintendent on Feb. 6.  

Student Government Association member Lauren Kim, a senior, expressed how Dr. McKnight has inspired her throughout her term as superintendent. 

“No matter where she went, she encouraged all student questions and ideas of change in order to find the best way to serve the students of Montgomery County,” said Kim. “I know that even after her resignation, her legacy will forever be seen in MCPS.”  

The BOE is aiming to enhance and ensure adherence to internal policies, procedures and operations, according to a statement. Additionally, it will focus on refining both internal and external communications and outreach efforts.

“The Board is grateful to Dr. McKnight for her many years of service to MCPS and public education,” the BOE said. “We wish her well in her next chapter.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Longstanding privacy concerns are a reason some students believe the cut is a positive change.
MCPS cuts budget support for GoGuardian for 2024-2025 school year
The lawsuit concerns a dispute between the BACC and HOC, as land the HOC wants to sell to developers is physically above the historic Moses Macedonia African Cemetery.
Lawsuit against Montgomery County HOC continues over development on historic land
The new rule, to go into effect in the second semester in MCPS, allows teachers to give students zeros for missing work provided that they contact the student’s guardians.
Change to guidelines of 50 percent rule marks shift in MCPS grading trends
Hundreds of residents in the 15-story building were evacuated out of their homes.
Whitman community acts to support victims of Westbard apartment fire
Over 300 students have participated in interviews for on-the-spot admissions opportunities this year, earning 460 scholarships totaling almost $3,000,000.
MCPS hosts regional on-the-spot admissions event
The PTSAs Stressbusters organizes various monthly events to help students relax and combat their stress.
Whitman Stressbusters celebrates their 12-year anniversary
More in Spotlight
Teens wear makeup for many reasons, whether to boost self-confidence or to conform to the expectations of peers and social media. For those who wear it regularly, makeup can become an integral part of their life, both for better and for worse.
Concealing or healing: Makeup and the mind
I’m glad I burned out of my sport
I’m glad I burned out of my sport
Here are The Black & White’s picks for the top 10 movies of 2023
The Black & White’s 10 best movies of 2023
My doctor tried to explain to me what the diagnosis meant, but all my 10-year-old self could focus on was the word disorder. “Disorder” meant something was wrong with me.
How taking the label out of ADHD helped me find myself
The headset, which Cook described as a “new kind of computer,” is a spatial computer that takes an entirely different approach to the virtual reality (VR) technology race.
Pro/Con: Apple’s Vision Pro and upcoming AR technology
This year’s production will feature 51 members in Pit and various instrumental groups, including strings, woodwinds and the rhythm section.
Under the stage: The secret life of Pit Orchestra
About the Contributor
Aya Chami, Opinion Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join the Black and White? To give myself a creative outlet and to inform my school community about current issues What is your favorite song of all time? Cameras / Good Ones Go - Drake

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *