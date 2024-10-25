Boys Soccer defeats Richard Montgomery 4–2 in the County Championship

The boys’ soccer team (12–1–1) beat the Richard Montgomery Rockets (8–3) 4–2 on Monday night.

After an incredible regular season, the Vikings faced the Rockets in the county championship game. The Vikings knew the Rockets were a tough team, so they went into this game fully prepared for a battle.

The Vikes started the game strong on offense. In the first 50 seconds of the match, senior Hayden Walsh has a long throw to senior Sean Curran, who puts the ball into the goal, putting the Vikes on the board early and starting them off with a lot of momentum. Throughout the first half, the Vikings moved the ball around very well, not being pressured hard by the Rockets, allowing them to keep the ball on offense for the majority of the game.

As the first half continued, senior Alex Sincevich had a great shot from the left side of the field outside of the box that hit the crossbar followed by the post, and went in, increasing the Vikings’ lead early on.

Later in the game, Curran was given a yellow card that prompted him to be taken out of the game with senior Antonio Iarossi stepping up as his backup. After a minute or two, Iarossi got the ball past a couple of Rocket defenders and passed it to junior Endric Lotsch who took the ball down the field, crossed it, and shot. His shot barely missed, but a Rocket defender accidentally kicked it in, scoring an own goal and giving the Vikes another point.

Towards the end of the first half with four minutes left, the Rockets scored a goal just before the half ended. The Rockets kept their momentum, coming out of the half and scoring a quick goal.

For the rest of the game, the Vikings had a few chances but didn’t capitalize on many of them. The Rockets also got a few shots in but couldn’t score either. In the final minutes of the game, senior Sergio Gomez Arias got tackled in the box resulting in a penalty for the vikes. Senior Juan Markarian took the shot to the bottom left. While the ball was initially saved by the defender, the ball bounced back into the box to Markarian, allowing him to finish it off and score.

The Vikes become county champions and with that win will progress for their first playoff game Friday night at home.