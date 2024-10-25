The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White

Countdown to the Election: two weeks left

By Landon Heuer
October 22, 2024
The Black & White’s weekly politics review will be posted every Tuesday, up to and including Election Day. The column will include a recap of the past week’s political events, an explanation of the most recent polls and a preview for the next week.

The 2024 election is two weeks away and the stakes couldn’t be higher. From the presidential election to control of the House and Senate to local races like the surprisingly competitive Maryland Senate race, a lot will be decided on Nov. 5. The Black & White’s weekly politics review is posted every Tuesday, including Election Day. This column will include a recap of the past week’s political events, an explanation of the most recent polls and a preview for the next week.

Last week’s recap

Early voting began in the crucial Southern swing states of Georgia and North Carolina. Both states reported record turnout on the first day of voting, despite concerns over roadblocks caused by Hurricane Helene. Georgian voters cast 328,000 ballots in just the first day, a notable 123% increase from 2020. By Friday, voters had cast 1.16 million ballots, almost a quarter of the total votes in 2020.

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared Wednesday in a combative interview on Fox News in an attempt to reach out to conservative-leaning undecided voters. Fox anchor Bret Baier repeatedly tried to cut off Harris, first interrupting just 20 seconds into the interview. Harris defended her positions on immigration and border security, and expressed that her presidency would “not be a continuation of Joe Biden’s presidency.”

Story continues below advertisement

Former President Donald Trump continued to revise what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, saying that it was a “day of love” and compared the treatment of the rioters to Japanese internment camps during World War II.

Harris turned 60 on Sunday, making her the youngest presidential candidate in 12 years. Trump wished her a happy birthday while working at a McDonald’s after denying Harris’ claims that she had worked there in college.

Continuing her press tour, Harris appeared on MSNBC to criticize Trump’s vulgar remarks at a rally on Saturday, where he called her a “shit vice president.” Harris said these statements demean the presidency and that “the American people deserve so much better.”

On Thursday night, Harris skipped the Al Smith Dinner, a Catholic charity event traditionally known as the last time candidates meet before the election. It is the first time a candidate hasn’t attended the event since 2004, and Harris sent in a video to the dinner while campaigning in Wisconsin. Trump attended the event, urging Catholics to vote for him and criticizing Harris as someone who can “barely put together two coherent sentences” and “seems to have the mental faculties of a child.”

Trump canceled multiple events this week with NBC, CNBC and The Shade Room. A Trump advisor said the former president was “exhausted and refusing interviews,” a report the Trump team denied as “unequivocally false.” Harris attacked Trump as becoming “increasingly unstable and unhinged” after the former president cut short a Q&A town hall to sway onstage to his campaign playlist for half an hour. 

What recent polling says

All polling is from reputable aggregator 538 unless otherwise specified.

Polling for the general election has tightened slightly, with Harris now leading by a slimmer margin of 1.7 points compared to 2.5 points last week. This is the first time Harris’ lead has dipped below two points since Aug. 7. 538 predicts that, because of Republican’s advantage in the Electoral College, Harris would need to win the popular vote by at least two points to be favored to win the election.

Polling of the seven swing states (PA, MI, WI, NV, AZ, GA and NC) has also gotten much closer in the past week. The race is within one percentage point in five of the seven crucial states (PA, MI, WI, NV and NC), meaning that even the slightest polling error could allow either candidate to win easily. Trump now leads in AZ and GA by 1.9 and 1.6 points respectively, a slight increase in both states from last week. This was a good week for Trump in swing state polling, as he gained in all seven, most notably erasing Harris’ lead in the Rust Belt (PA, MI and WI) and increasing his own lead in the Sun Belt (GA and AZ). 538 currently gives Trump a 51% chance to win the election, the first time he’s led since Aug. 7.

Republicans remain positioned to flip the Senate due to likely pickups in WV and MT. Races in red states, namely NE and TX, have gotten much closer though, with Republican incumbent Sen. Deb Fischer and Independent candidate Dan Osborn being effectively tied in Nebraska.

Something noteworthy is the divergence in the presidential and down-ballot races. States essentially tied in the presidential election like MI, WI, PA, AZ and NV all have Democratic Senate candidates with comfortable leads, suggesting that many voters prefer Trump over Harris but support incumbent Democrats for the Senate.

The race for the House remains much closer than the Senate, with both parties having similar odds of victory. As of Tuesday, 538 gives Republicans a 51% chance of maintaining control of the House. Other prediction models like The Economist, have a rosier outlook for Democrats, giving them a 60% chance to flip the House. Maryland has no competitive House races.

Locally, Prince George’s County Exec. Angela Alsobrooks has expanded her lead over former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan to 9.4% in Maryland’s Senate race. Internal polling from Senate Republicans found that Maryland, a deep blue state, is slipping further and further from being a potential pickup for the GOP.

A look ahead

Harris will campaign with both former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama in Georgia and Michigan next week. The Obamas are two of the most popular public figures in the nation, especially among groups the Harris campaign is looking to gain, like suburban and Black Americans.

 Just nine days before the election, Trump will hold a rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, in the heart of a Democratic stronghold.

CNN will host a town hall with Harris on Wednesday, a part of Harris’ continued media blitz. CNN also offered Trump a town hall, but he declined.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
With less than two weeks until Election Day, the Maryland 2024 Senate race between Angela Alsobrooks (D) and Larry Hogan (R) has become more competitive than anticipated.
Maryland’s Senate race draws closer between Alsobrooks and Hogan
The Montgomery County Board of Education (BOE) hosted a virtual candidate forum, Sept. 19. Four BOE candidates participated in the debate, each attempting to win votes for the upcoming election on Nov. 5, 2024.
Board of Education debate: funding our future
MCPS community members voiced concerns about overcrowding and insufficient school resources during the Sept. 18 Community Engagement Listening Session with new Superintendent Dr. Thomas W. Taylor.
MCPS community concerned over overcrowding in schools
MCPS introduced new hate-bias response procedures on Sept. 21., outlining how the county will address serious incidents. The protocol implements a tiered system, categorizing incidents into yellow, orange and red categories based on severity.
MCPS releases new tiered system for hate-bias response
The Black & White’s weekly politics review will be posted every Tuesday, up to and including Election Day. The column will include a recap of the past week’s political events, an explanation of the most recent polls and a preview for the next week.
Countdown to the Election: three weeks left
At Whitman, students and teachers are more vigilant than ever in taking additional measures against gun violence. The heightened awareness reflects a nationwide effort to prevent tragedies, as schools around the country grapple with how to keep their communities safe.
Whitman community reacts to recent school shootings
More in Spotlight
Curling up with a book borrowed from the library, a young girl settles in for a cozy fall evening. She cracks the spine of her book, inhaling the familiar scent of paper as she turns to the first page.
Turning the page on fantasy "BookTok"
Many seniors in high school have an idea of what they want to pursue post-graduation, whether it’s attending university, getting a job or chasing a passion.
Process of committing to college for sports at Whitman
As the regular season resumes, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) has an opportunity for a breakout moment after an all-time high following the United States Women's National Team’s (USWNT) gold medal run at the 2024 Summer Paris Olympics.
Is the National Women's Soccer League turning European?
21st Century Studios’ newest project “Alien: Romulus” marks the return of the now seven-movie “Alien” franchise. The film rose to the top of the charts just weeks after its release, quickly becoming the highest-grossing horror movie of 2024.
“Alien: Romulus” bursts out theaters
In the 2020 Democratic primaries, then-Senator Kamala Harris was polling at a mere five percent of the youth vote.
Who’s winning the youth vote? All signs point to Harris
One of the founding principles of the United States is that every voice counts, but in reality, many voices go unheard. The 2022 American Community Survey reported that 21.7% of U.S. citizens are too young to cast their vote in any general election.
You can’t vote — what can you do?
About the Contributor
Landon Heuer
Landon Heuer, Opinion Writer
Grade 11 If you were a city, what would you be? New York City