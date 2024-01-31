The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

Indoor track impresses in third meet
January 30, 2024

Indoor track impresses in third meet

By Aidan Farber
January 31, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

Last Saturday, the Indoor Track team competed in the Track 757 Last Chance Meet at Virginia Beach, taking on over 50 regional teams. The Vikes put up numerous impressive scores, with seven top-ten times and a first-place finish. 

Junior Ava Wilson won first place in the girls’ pole vault with a height of nine feet and six inches. The girls also impressed in the 1600-meter event: fellow juniors Katie Greenwald and Ella Werkman both earned top ten times, Greenwald taking third place with a time of 5:18.80 and Werkman notching sixth place with a time of 5:22.66. The final top ten placement on the girls’ side was in the 4x400m relay, where a team of Wilson, Greenwald, Werkman and sophomore Avery Washington logged a time of 4:19.26, good for eighth place. 

Junior Mateo Gros-Slovinsky led the boys, recording a time of 4:26.22 in the 1600 meter for a third-place result. The other top ten individual results on the boys’ side came from freshman Jonah Grezler, who took eighth place in the 3200-meter race with a personal record time of 10:08.85. The boys rounded out their meet with a tenth-place finish in the 4x400m relay from a team of juniors Jo-Saih Lebale Paris Ndakissa Okogho, Mateo Gros-Slovinsky and sophomore Zack Pritts.

The Vikes look to maintain the positive momentum on Monday, February 5th, at the PG Sportsplex when they compete in the 4A West Regional Championship.

Vassili Prokopenko
