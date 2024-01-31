The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Indoor track impresses in third meet
Girls basketball surpass Richard Montgomery 43–41
Under the stage: The secret life of Pit Orchestra
MCPS cuts budget support for GoGuardian for 2024-2025 school year
Girls basketball cruises past Seneca Valley 48–33
Boys basketball defeats Seneca Valley 75–67

Boys basketball defeats Seneca Valley 75–67

January 30, 2024

Girls basketball surpass Richard Montgomery 43–41

By Aidan Farber
January 31, 2024
Girls+basketball+surpass+Richard+Montgomery+43%E2%80%9341
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls basketball team (12–2) beat the Richard Montgomery Rockets (8–4) 43–41 on Tuesday night.

The Vikes came out strong and gained a lead quickly, thanks to a combined eight points from the duo of sophomore Kaylah Tchoufa and senior captain Andrea Ellers-Ruiz in the first quarter alone. The Vikes continued to play team ball and went into halftime 18–14.

As the third quarter started and the energy in the arena picked up, both teams started to pick up the scoring. Richard Montgomery stayed close with their star player, Katie Diao, keeping them in the game, but the Vikes kept pushing. Just before the end of the third quarter, sophomore Kathryn Marquardt hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to make the score 36–28 going into the final quarter. Based on how the contest was going, it looked like the Vikes would be able to run away with the game, but Diao had other plans. She brought the intensity in the fourth, totaling eleven points in the quarter and twenty on the night. Diao started hot, knocking down free throws and a three to tie the game 41 with little time left. Marquardt had the ball with under 30 seconds for the Vikes. She drove to the rim and sunk a beautifully placed floater to put the Vikes up two with just 0.6 seconds left on the clock. The Rockets’ took a timeout and tried a last-ditch “Hail Mary” but it was broken up by the Vikes’ defense. 

Ellers-Ruiz recorded a double-double with twelve points and twelve rebounds. The Vikes played a high-energy game, with the bench always up on their toes and cheering on their teammates.

Story continues below advertisement

The Vikes’ next game is away, this Friday, February 2nd, against the Clarksburg Coyotes (11–2).
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Girls basketball cruises past Seneca Valley 48–33
Girls basketball cruises past Seneca Valley 48–33
Boys basketball defeats Seneca Valley 75–67
Boys basketball defeats Seneca Valley 75–67
Wrestling defeats Gaithersburg & Blair
Wrestling defeats Gaithersburg & Blair
Many saw the 12 team playoff as a fantastic idea, as it gives more teams a shot at the championship, but ultimately, this change is for the worse — it’ll ruin college football as we know it for a multitude of reasons.
The expansion of the College Football Playoffs will ruin the sport’s excitement
Across six games, the Wizards finished with a 1–5 record, bringing their total to 7–32. Here’s what happened in the last two weeks of Wizards basketball.
Wizards Weekly: Weeks 11 & 12 (1/4-1/17)
Indoor Track shines in MCPS Championships
Indoor Track shines in MCPS Championships
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *