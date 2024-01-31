Girls basketball surpass Richard Montgomery 43–41

The girls basketball team (12–2) beat the Richard Montgomery Rockets (8–4) 43–41 on Tuesday night.

The Vikes came out strong and gained a lead quickly, thanks to a combined eight points from the duo of sophomore Kaylah Tchoufa and senior captain Andrea Ellers-Ruiz in the first quarter alone. The Vikes continued to play team ball and went into halftime 18–14.

As the third quarter started and the energy in the arena picked up, both teams started to pick up the scoring. Richard Montgomery stayed close with their star player, Katie Diao, keeping them in the game, but the Vikes kept pushing. Just before the end of the third quarter, sophomore Kathryn Marquardt hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to make the score 36–28 going into the final quarter. Based on how the contest was going, it looked like the Vikes would be able to run away with the game, but Diao had other plans. She brought the intensity in the fourth, totaling eleven points in the quarter and twenty on the night. Diao started hot, knocking down free throws and a three to tie the game 41 with little time left. Marquardt had the ball with under 30 seconds for the Vikes. She drove to the rim and sunk a beautifully placed floater to put the Vikes up two with just 0.6 seconds left on the clock. The Rockets’ took a timeout and tried a last-ditch “Hail Mary” but it was broken up by the Vikes’ defense.

Ellers-Ruiz recorded a double-double with twelve points and twelve rebounds. The Vikes played a high-energy game, with the bench always up on their toes and cheering on their teammates.

The Vikes’ next game is away, this Friday, February 2nd, against the Clarksburg Coyotes (11–2).