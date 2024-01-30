Girls basketball cruises past Seneca Valley 48–33

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

January 26, 2024

By Ben Belford Peltzman
January 30, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The girl’s basketball team (9–1) annihilated the Seneca Valley Screamin Eagles (4–9) 48–33 on Monday night. 

The Vikes played hard basketball throughout the game and got off to a good start. The defense mainly played press throughout the game, creating foul trouble with the officials. During the second quarter, the Vikes were on fire on both sides of the ball, limiting the Screaming Eagles to six points. Meanwhile, on the offensive side of the ball, the Vikes were draining their shots, creating a nice lead going into the break.

The Vikes’ momentum continued as they came out of halftime. Seneca Valley did not put up any points for the first five minutes of the third quarter. Even with the officials calling questionable fouls, Whitman remained focused and kept their foot on the gas pedal through the contest. The final buzzer sounded, and Whitman finished with a 48–33 victory.

The Vikes will host Richard Montgomery on Tuesday at 7:30 pm. 

