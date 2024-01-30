Boys basketball defeats Seneca Valley 75–67

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

January 26, 2024

By Mia Kanczuker
January 30, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys basketball team (12–3) defeated the Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles (3–10) Monday night at home. 

The Vikings did not have their best showing in the first quarter, only up by four, with a score of 24–20 to end the quarter. The second quarter was not much different for the Vikings, as they put up 18 points and allowed the Screaming Eagles to put up 14 points to increase their lead going into the half. In the third quarter, the Vikes struggled to keep their lead. Whitman allowed the Screaming Eagles to put up 21 points and only put up 19 themselves. Whitman kept their lead, finishing the third quarter with a score of 61–55. In the last quarter, the Vikings had a better showing on defense, only allowing 12 points for the Screaming Eagles. Even with their more impressive showing on defense, their offense wasn’t as powerful as it was in the other quarters. Even with that, Whitman secured the win with a score of 75–67. 

Junior Evan Brown had an impressive showing with a career-high 24 points in Monday night’s game and was also the team’s lead scorer in last night’s game. Junior Titian DeRosa put up 19 points and eight assists to help out with the team’s win. 

The Vikes will hit the road to play the Richard Montgomery Rockets (6–3) on Tuesday night at 7:15.

