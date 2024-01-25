The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

January 23, 2024

Indoor Track shines in MCPS Championships

By Aidan Farber
January 24, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The indoor track team went up against 24 schools yesterday at the MCPS Championships for their second meet of the season. The Vikes had a great meet, boasting seven top ten times between the boys and girls.

The boys’ best result came from junior Mateo Gros-Slovinsky, who came in second place in the 1600-meter dash with a time of 4:30. Another impressive score came from freshman Jonah Greszler, who took ninth place in the 3200-meter with a time of 10:23.86. The boys came in 14th place overall with a total of eight points.

The girls’ team had five top ten times, the best finish belonging to junior Ella Werkman, who won second place in the 3200-meter at 11:38.38. Two of the other top ten times came from the high jump, with juniors Ava Wilson and Onehizeme Egbiremon taking eighth and ninth places, respectively, with heights of 1.47 meters and 1.42 meters. Meanwhile, fellow junior Katie Greenwald placed third in the 1600-meter with a time of 5:07.01. The final time was in the girls’ 4×800-meter relay, where senior Fredrika Rosen joined freshmen Maria Caballero, Tess Megary, and Lauren Johnson to notch a time of 11:10.31 and earn ninth place. 

The Vikes will look to build off this momentum on Saturday at Virginia Beach Sports Center, where they will compete in the third indoor track and field meet of the season. 

Ella Werkman is a news writer for The Black & White. 

 
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

