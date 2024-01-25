Girls basketball annihilates Quince Orchard 63–29

The girl’s basketball team (8–1) annihilated the Quince Orchard Cougars (4–6) 63–29 on Tuesday night.

The Vikes started the first quarter strong, hitting two three-pointers and scoring 16 points. Meanwhile, the defense was on fire, only allowing the Cougars to score nine points in the first quarter. Heading into the second quarter, Whitman held a 16–9 lead. The Vikes’ offense didn’t have as dominant of a second quarter, and they had trouble cashing in on their shots. Sophomore Kathryn Marquardt was the only player who had a successful three-point shot. Despite the fact the offense struggled, their defense kept the team competitive.

Coming out of the break, it all went downhill for the Cougars, and the Vikings started to find their groove offensively. The Vike’s defense continued their success, only allowing the Cougars to score five points the entire third quarter. Conversely, Whitman sophomore Eva Leonhardt scored 11 points in the quarter. Leonhardt finished the game with 16 points, helping to lead Whitman to a 63–29 victory.

The Vikes will host the Gaithersburg Trojans on Thursday at 7:15 pm.