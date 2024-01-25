The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Black and White
The Black and White
January 23, 2024

Girls basketball annihilates Quince Orchard 63–29

By Ben Belford-Peltzman
January 24, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

The girl’s basketball team (8–1) annihilated the Quince Orchard Cougars (4–6) 63–29 on Tuesday night. 

The Vikes started the first quarter strong, hitting two three-pointers and scoring 16 points. Meanwhile, the defense was on fire, only allowing the Cougars to score nine points in the first quarter. Heading into the second quarter, Whitman held a 16–9 lead. The Vikes’ offense didn’t have as dominant of a second quarter, and they had trouble cashing in on their shots. Sophomore Kathryn Marquardt was the only player who had a successful three-point shot. Despite the fact the offense struggled, their defense kept the team competitive. 

Coming out of the break, it all went downhill for the Cougars, and the Vikings started to find their groove offensively. The Vike’s defense continued their success, only allowing the Cougars to score five points the entire third quarter. Conversely, Whitman sophomore Eva Leonhardt scored 11 points in the quarter. Leonhardt finished the game with 16 points, helping to lead Whitman to a 63–29 victory. 

The Vikes will host the Gaithersburg Trojans on Thursday at 7:15 pm.

About the Contributors
Ben Belford-Peltzman, Sports Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join the Black and White?  I love writing and podcasting about the latest sports news in our community.
What is your favorite song of all time?
Call Me Maybe
 
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

