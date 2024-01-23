Boys basketball crushes Gaithersburg 76–61

The boys basketball team (10–3) defeated the Gaithersburg Trojans (4–10) 76–61 last night. This game was originally supposed to be played last week, but it was postponed due to the snow days.

The first quarter was back and forth between the two teams, with the Vikes trailing by one point to end the first quarter with a score of 17–16. Moving into the second quarter, Whitman stepped up offensively. The Vikes put up 22 points and only allowed the Trojans to put up 12. Whitman went into the half leading 38–29. From there on, the Vikes did not let themselves slip and ended up winning the game 76–61 to add another win to their season.

Senior captain Thomas Farrell once again had a stellar performance. Farrell scored 28 points throughout the game, making him the night’s leading scorer. Junior Titian DeRosa also had an impressive showing with 19 points, making himself the second-highest scorer of the night.

The Vikes will face the Quince Orchard Cougars (3–3) tonight, away at QO. This game was also supposed to be played last week, but it was postponed to tonight at 7:15 pm due to the days off.