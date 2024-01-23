The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Boys basketball crushes Gaithersburg 76–61
“Wonka” Review: A hatful of chocolate cheer
LIVE: Boys basketball takes on Gaithersburg
The Black & White’s guide to having a perfect snow day
Whitman community acts to support victims of Westbard apartment fire
MCPS hosts regional on-the-spot admissions event

MCPS hosts regional on-the-spot admissions event

January 18, 2024

Boys basketball crushes Gaithersburg 76–61

By Mia Kanczuker
January 23, 2024
Boys+basketball+crushes+Gaithersburg+76%E2%80%9361
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys basketball team (10–3) defeated the Gaithersburg Trojans (4–10) 76–61 last night. This game was originally supposed to be played last week, but it was postponed due to the snow days. 

The first quarter was back and forth between the two teams, with the Vikes trailing by one point to end the first quarter with a score of 17–16. Moving into the second quarter, Whitman stepped up offensively. The Vikes put up 22 points and only allowed the Trojans to put up 12. Whitman went into the half leading 38–29. From there on, the Vikes did not let themselves slip and ended up winning the game 76–61 to add another win to their season. 

Senior captain Thomas Farrell once again had a stellar performance. Farrell scored 28 points throughout the game, making him the night’s leading scorer. Junior Titian DeRosa also had an impressive showing with 19 points, making himself the second-highest scorer of the night. 

The Vikes will face the Quince Orchard Cougars (3–3) tonight, away at QO. This game was also supposed to be played last week, but it was postponed to tonight at 7:15 pm due to the days off.  

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
LIVE: Boys basketball takes on Gaithersburg
LIVE: Boys basketball takes on Gaithersburg
Firing Rivera wasn’t the only major change Harris made to the Commanders’ franchise.
What’s next for the Commanders after firing head coach Ron Rivera
Girls basketball destroys Wootton 67–33
Girls basketball destroys Wootton 67–33
Across ten games, the Wizards finished with a 3–7 record, bringing their total to 6–27. Here’s what happened in the last three weeks of Wizards basketball.
Wizards Weekly: Weeks 8, 9 & 10 (12/21-1/3)
Boys basketball crushes WJ 85–76
Boys basketball crushes WJ 85–76
Ice hockey falls to WJ 6–3 on senior night
Ice hockey falls to WJ 6–3 on senior night
About the Contributors
Mia Kanczuker, Sports Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join the Black and White? I love writing and sports, so being a sports writer gave me a combination of two things I love. What is your favorite song of all time? Feeling Whitney - Post Malone
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *