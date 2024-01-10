Girls basketball destroys Wootton 67–33

The girls basketball team (8–1) destroyed the Wotton Patriots (4–5) 67–33 on Tuesday night.

Right from the start, the Vikes controlled the game, using their physicality to rack up rebounds and keep possession of the ball. Whitman got an early 16–5 lead in the first quarter when sophomore Eva Leonhardt drained a three-pointer. Leohardnt played well all night, registering 11 points, 9 of which came from behind the arc. With help from fellow sophomore Kaylah Tchoufa and senior Andrea Ellers-Ruiz, Whitman held a strong lead going into halftime.

After halftime, Whitman did an even better job of setting the tempo, and this time, the Vikes had more success on defense, limiting the Patriots to nine third-quarter points. At first, the referees were letting the teams play but as the Patriots got more desperate, the officials blew their whistles more and more often, which made some parents displeased. By the fourth quarter, Whitman head coach Peter Kenah started to sub out some of the starters. Sophomore Kathryn Marquardt ended her night with 12 points while junior Faith Gardner-Johnson led the Vikes with 13 points. The buzzer sounded, and the Vikes came away with a 67–33 win.

Next, the Vikes will travel to BCC (7–0) to take on the Barons on Friday, January 12th, at 7:15 p.m.