January 5, 2024

Boys basketball crushes WJ 85–76

By Mia Kanczuker
January 8, 2024
Vassili Prokopenko

Boys Basketball (8–2) faced the Walter Johnson Wildcats (5–5) 85–76 on Friday night. The Vikings were able to secure the win in the usual fashion, with senior Thomas Farrell, junior Titian DeRosa, junior Evan Brown, and senior Colby Gilmore leading the team in points. 

The Vikes started strong in the first quarter out playing the Wildcats to end the quarter with a score of 22–15. Even with the score close in the second quarter, the Vikes didn’t slow down. They kept their lead going into the half with a score of 39–34, constantly being one step ahead of WJ. 

After half the rest was a walk in the park for the Vikes. They found themselves with a 16-point lead to end the third quarter. To secure the win, the Vikes scored 19 points in the fourth quarter and ended the game winning 85–76. 

Senior Thomas Farrell had an impressive game, with a team-high score of 24 points. Junior Titian DeRosa wasn’t far behind Farrell as he put up 18 points in the game. Junior Evan Brown also had a high-scoring game with 12 points for the Vikes. Finally, senior Colby Gilmore put up 11 points in the game Friday night. 

The Vikes will face the Wootton Patriots (5–2) tonight at home at 5:30. 
About the Contributors
Mia Kanczuker, Sports Writer
Grade 11 Why did you join the Black and White? I love writing and sports, so being a sports writer gave me a combination of two things I love. What is your favorite song of all time? Feeling Whitney - Post Malone
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 12 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. What is your favorite board game? Blokus

