Wrestling defeats Northwood 77–6

The wrestling team (3–0) defeated the Northwood Gladiators (0–4) 77–6 on Wednesday night.

The Vikings controlled most of their matches, winning five by forfeit and eight more by takedowns. The Vikings that claimed victory with takedowns are freshman Kelani Ramos (106 lb), sophomore Solomon Randall (120 lb), senior Jacob Gaum (126 lb), Lucas Krouse (132 lb), junior Justin Rommel (138 lb), Meran Elakel (144 lb), sophomore Matthew Hoobs (150 lb), Leo Smith (157 lb), Laird Ostein (165 lb) and senior Jon Aron (175 lb).

Whitman hopes to continue their dominant streak when they take on Wheaton at home on Wednesday, January 3.