December 18, 2023

Boys basketball defeats Landon 70–67 in double overtime thriller

By Mia Kanczuker
December 20, 2023
Boys+basketball+defeats+Landon+70%E2%80%9367+in+double+overtime+thriller
Vassili Prokopenko

The boys basketball team (5–1) improved their record by defeating their private school opponent, the Landon Bears (5–3), 70–67. 

The Vikes showed the Bears up in the first half, as they were up 33–25. The Vikings had many costly turnovers throughout the second half, which kept the Bears in the game. Due to their turnovers in the second half, the Vikes would find themselves not in one but two overtimes. Even after a complete game and a double overtime, Whitman still put up a 70–67 win.

Senior Thomas Farell had an impressive game with a team-high of 27 points. By his side was junior Hayden Walsh, who put up another 21 points for the Vikes. The two combined for 12 threes throughout the game. 

The Vikes will hit the road on Thursday, December 21st, to face the Churchill Bulldogs (3–2) for the first time this season. 

