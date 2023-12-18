The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

December 15, 2023

Ice hockey falls to Upper Montgomery 3–2

By Elliott Brown
December 18, 2023
Ice+hockey+falls+to+Upper+Montgomery+3%E2%80%932
Vassili Prokopenko

The ice hockey team (7–3) was defeated 3–2 by Upper Montgomery on Friday night at the Rockville Ice Arena.

In the first period, neither team stood out as both teams struggled to put their shots on target. Eventually, the Vikes started to figure things out and built up some decent possessions, but a strong defense by Montgomery prevented the Vikes from executing any of their opportunities. On the defensive end, the Vikes played as a team and limited Montgomery to few chances, which led to the game staying tied at zero to end the first period.

The Vikes’ defense fell apart in the second period as Montgomery went on an unanswered scoring spree. Six minutes into the first period, Montgomery fired one past the Viking goalie to get on the board first. Shortly after, a Montgomery player tapped one in to extend the lead to two. A Montgomery player sent another one into the net with a couple of minutes left in the second to make the score 3–0. Whitman responded when senior captain Jacob Lerman placed one into the back of the net to cut the lead to two going into the third period.

Going into the final period, there was not much to get excited about as the Vikes struggled to pressure the Mongomery goalie with accurate shots. With around 20 seconds remaining in the third period, senior Sammy Van Leeuwen slid one past the goalie to make it a one-score game, but it was too late as the Vikes suffered their third loss of the season.

Whitman has a break in their schedule for the holidays but will return on January 5th when they take on the Walter Johnson Wildcats.
