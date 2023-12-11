Ice hockey easily defeats Richard Montgomery 4–2

The ice hockey team (7–2) defeated the Richard Montgomery Rockets 4–2 on Friday night.

In the first period, the two teams appeared evenly matched as the game went back and forth with possession. Around halfway into the first period, the Vikes’ offense started to click as they began to overwhelm the Rockets with shots from all cylinders. Whitman’s continuous pressure on the offensive end paid off when senior assistant captain Andrew Fou fired one into the net to put the Vikes on the board first. Shortly after, Fou scored his second goal of the night on a power play to give the Vikes a 2–0 lead with a few minutes remaining in the first. The Rockets quickly responded with their own goal to make it a one-score game going into the second period.

In the second period, the Rockets started to take over and quickly tied the game up at two with over 13 minutes remaining. The Vikes’ offense became stagnant as they struggled to build many good possessions. Whitman turned the puck over more, giving RM a leg up on the ice. Eventually, senior captain Jacob Lerman got the Vikes going again when he sent one past the Rockets goalie to give the Vikes a crucial one-goal lead going into the third period.

In the third period, both teams lacked heavily on the offensive end and looked relatively sloppy. The Vikes struggled to find cohesive passes and failed to get many good shots on goal. Fortunately, the defense shined and prevented the Rockets from getting good opportunities to tie the game up. With around 20 seconds remaining in the period, Fou completed the hat trick with an empty net to give the Vikes a 4–2 victory. Despite a poor third period, The Vikes’ performance was still significantly promising as they mostly dominated possession and outshot the Rockets 48–14.

The team next plays Upper Montgomery at Rockville Ice Rink this Friday Night.