The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Week 9: Commanders show promise in hard-fought victory over Patriots
Wizards Weekly: 11/1-11/8
LIVE: Girls soccer takes Glen Burnie in state semifinals
Field hockey falls to Churchill 2–1 in overtime to end playoff run
Football falls to Blake 35–7 in regional semifinals to end season
Through Our Eyes: Episode 4 – Racial Impostor Syndrome

Through Our Eyes: Episode 4 – Racial Impostor Syndrome

November 10, 2023

Field hockey falls to Churchill 2–1 in overtime to end playoff run

By Elliott Brown
November 11, 2023
Heidi+Thalman%2C+Declan+Waterman+
Gallery7 Photos
Heidi Thalman
Heidi Thalman, Declan Waterman

The field hockey team (14–2) suffered a heartbreaking 2–1 loss in overtime to the Churchill Bulldogs (15–1) in the 4A state semi-finals, which officially ends their season.

A few minutes into the first quarter, Churchill quickly began to take over, dominating possession on Whitman’s defensive half. They continued to fire shots at the Vikings goalie from all cylinders until one of their attackers could fire one into the net to give the Bulldogs a 1–0 lead early. The Vikes had come back on Churchill previously in the regular season, so they stayed composed as they began to build up some stronger possessions against the red-hot bulldogs. In the second quarter, the game looked more even between the two teams, with both teams going back and forth with possession as if they were playing ping pong.

In the second half, the Vikes locked in and started to look like the better team, as they began to communicate better with each other and started to overwhelm the Bulldogs in their own half. Eventually, the Vikes’ firepower was too much to handle as sophomore Emma Foscarini slid one past the goalie to tie the game at one in the third quarter. With confidence at an all-time high, the Vikes continued to play as a team and hold their own vs a very talented Churchill team. Throughout the 4th quarter, the game stayed tied despite some close chances, which sent the game into overtime.

In overtime, senior Cata Sposato made some nice moves on a fast break before firing a shot that deflected off the goalie. Soon after, Churchill made a run of their own and got a corner in Whitman’s half, where they could send one into the net and win the game. 

Story continues below advertisement

Congratulations to seniors Cata Sposato, Abby Tummonds, Mia Lattin, Helen Kelly, Maddie Kaltman, Caris Costigan, Claire Godschalk, Lucy Barrenchia, Ines Foscarini, Maya Galanti, Erika Ota, Birgit Lutejin, and Kiley Kreter on a fantastic regular season and playoff run.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Football falls to Blake 35–7 in regional semifinals to end season
Football falls to Blake 35–7 in regional semifinals to end season
LIVE: Football takes on Blake for regional semifinals
LIVE: Football takes on Blake for regional semifinals
LIVE: Field hockey takes on Churchill in state semifinals
LIVE: Field hockey takes on Churchill in state semifinals
Wizards Weekly: 10/25-11/1
Wizards Weekly: 10/25-11/1
Boys soccer narrowly defeats Paint Branch 1–0 in state quarter-finals
Boys soccer narrowly defeats Paint Branch 1–0 in state quarter-finals
Ice hockey destroys Walter Johnson 5–1
Ice hockey destroys Walter Johnson 5–1

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Read this story in The Source App...

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *