Girls+volleyball+falls+to+Paint+Branch+in+straight+sets

The girls Volleyball team (4–7) fell to the Paint Branch Panthers (4–4) in three sets on Thursday night in their dig pink game.

The game was tough throughout the sets, but the Vikes put up a strong fight in all three sets. In the first set, Whitman fell 25–20. The team played well, but it wasn’t enough against the fierce Panthers. The second set was extremely close, the final score being 28–26 in favor of Paint Branch. Since the game went over a score of 25, the game would have to be won by two. This extra rule made the game even more challenging and competitive for both teams. The last set is when the Vikings lost energy, but they still put up a great fight against the Panthers. Unfortunately, this loss of energy and momentum would be crucial as Paint Branch took control of the game and pushed past the Vikinings’ slow movements. The final score of the set was 25–19, ending the game with a win for the Panthers.

Next up, Whitman will take a road trip north to face the Gaithersburg Trojans (1–3) on Tuesday, October 17 in hopes of adding another win to their record.