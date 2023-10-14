The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

October 13, 2023

Girls volleyball falls to Paint Branch in straight sets

By Mia Kanczuker
October 13, 2023
Vassili Prokopenko

The girls Volleyball team (4–7) fell to the Paint Branch Panthers (4–4) in three sets on Thursday night in their dig pink game. 

The game was tough throughout the sets, but the Vikes put up a strong fight in all three sets. In the first set, Whitman fell 2520. The team played well, but it wasn’t enough against the fierce Panthers. The second set was extremely close, the final score being 2826 in favor of Paint Branch. Since the game went over a score of 25, the game would have to be won by two. This extra rule made the game even more challenging and competitive for both teams. The last set is when the Vikings lost energy, but they still put up a great fight against the Panthers. Unfortunately, this loss of energy and momentum would be crucial as Paint Branch took control of the game and pushed past the Vikinings’ slow movements. The final score of the set was 2519, ending the game with a win for the Panthers. 

Next up, Whitman will take a road trip north to face the Gaithersburg Trojans (13) on Tuesday, October 17 in hopes of adding another win to their record. 

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Vassili Prokopenko, Online Production Head
Grade 11 Why did you join The B&W? To improve my art and design skills. If you were a candle, what scent would you be? Honey

