Girls+volleyball+falls+to+Wooton+in+three+sets

The girls volleyball team (4–5) fell to the Wooton Patriots (8–1) Thursday night. It was a tough match for the Vikes, as they lost in just three sets but fought hard throughout the game.

It all started in the first set when the Vikes could not get to double digits in the set, losing it 25–9. The players struggled against the Patriots’ defense, as Wooton did not make many mistakes to let up points. After the rough start, the Vikes came back fighting. Whitman gained more points in the second set, but not enough to match the talented Patriots. The Vikes fell 25–17. Lastly, as the third set came up, it would be the game’s deciding factor. The Vikes had their weakest showing, as they could not get remotely close to the Patriots, ending the third and final set 25-7.

Despite the disappointing loss, many players tried their hardest to match Wooton’s game. Freshman Kathryn Giesecke had the most profitable hitting efficiency last night, coming in at 0.5. Serving percentages were through the roof last night as sophomore Charlotte Thatch, junior Sofia Eritano, and sophomore Camilla Fan all had a 100% serve rate.

Next, the Vikes will take on the Clarksburg Coyotes (3–2) on Tuesday, October 10th, at 6:30 p.m.