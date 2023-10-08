Girls+volleyball+destroys+Seneca+Valley+in+straight+sets+on+senior+night

The girls volleyball team (4–4) got back to winning last night against the Seneca Valley Screaming Eagles (2–6) on senior night. The Vikes have had a tough few weeks with four straight losses but brought back their winning ways in time to say goodbye to their seniors.

Whitman had energy and motivation as they started the game and throughout, allowing them to push past Seneca Valley as they scored mostly in high numbers. In the first set, the Vikes won 25–20. The Vikes stayed strong as both teams struggled to keep on top of the scoreboard but were able to push past Seneca Valley and win. Whitman only allowed eight points from the Screaming Eagles in the second set, proving their dominance on the court. The second set ended with a 25–8 score, which provided confidence as the team moved into the third and possibly the final set. Both teams battled for authority of the ball in the third set as the score was constantly changing, but Whitman prevailed and outmatched Seneca Valley to secure another 25–20 win.

Whitman will face the Wooton Patriots (7–1) away on Thursday, October 5th.