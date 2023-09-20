Girls+volleyball+falls+to+Walter+Johnson+in+straight+sets

The volleyball team (3–1) fell to the Walter Johnson Wildcats (3–1) last night at home to end their undefeated streak.

The Vikes got swept by the Wildcats in just three sets, but they didn’t go down without a fight. Walter Johnson dominated the first set without letting Whitman get a single point on the board. The Vikes increased their momentum and gave the second set their all, but this was still no match for the Vikes, as Whitman just fell short with the final score of 29–27. For the third and final set, the Vikes looked fatigued after putting all their effort into the second set and had lost some energy, but that didn’t stop them from giving up. Unfortunately, their best wasn’t enough, as the third match ended 25–23.

Despite the Vikes’ hard loss, the team still had some standouts last night. Sophomore Raegan Lentz, outside hitter and middle, put everything she had out on the court. Another sophomore, setter Camilla Fan, had a strong showing despite the loss. Lastly, sophomore middle Rebecca Thatch also showed up.

The Vikes will hit the road on Wednesday, September 20th, to take on the Churchill Bulldogs (2–2).