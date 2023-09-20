Photo of the Day, September 14: Fall Sports Kickoff

Walt Whitman sports fans and students gathered in the bus loop on September 14 to celebrate the beginning of the fall sports season. The tailgate festivities started at 5:00 p.m. before the kickoff of the first home game of the season against Walter Johnson at 7:00 p.m.

The SGA provided free snacks, drinks and pizza as well as blue face paint so students could dress up for the “blue-out” theme. Students also participated in activities like corn hole, connect four and spike-ball.

SGA members organized the event to bring the student body closer. Member Amelia Roscow, a junior, appreciated the way the event built camaraderie among the student fans.

“This was a really fun way to bring everyone together,” Roscow said. “The first home football game of the season is always a highlight of the year.”

Additionally, the event hosted a DJ who played music from a booth in front of the school, and attendees danced to songs before heading to the bleachers.

SGA member Zalina Bell, a junior, enjoyed attending the gathering because of its uplifting and stress-free atmosphere.

“The kickoff is especially great as many of us tend to feel stressed adjusting to the new year,” Bell said. “Having the kickoff allows us to take our mind off things and just have fun with our friends.”