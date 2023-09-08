The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black and White
Maddie Belanoff leaps from stage to screen
How the Rubell Museum changed my view of contemporary art
Girls soccer dominates Seneca Valley 8–0
Field hockey overpowers Blair 2–0 in season opener
A decade after applying, Mr. Bruneel reflects on his family’s experience in the Peace Corps
Boys soccer dominates Seneca Valley 6–0 in season opener

Boys soccer dominates Seneca Valley 6–0 in season opener

September 6, 2023

Photo of the Day, September 1: Whitman Navigators host lunch for new students

By Zach Jaffe
September 2, 2023
Whitman+Navigators+hosted+a+celebration+with+games%2C+music+and+treats+yesterday+during+lunch+to+welcome+the+freshman+class+and+other+new+students+to+the+school.+
Zach Jaffe
Whitman Navigators hosted a celebration with games, music and treats yesterday during lunch to welcome the freshman class and other new students to the school.

Whitman Navigators hosted a celebration during lunch yesterday to welcome the freshman class and other new students to the school. The lunch included games, music and treats for students to enjoy while they got to meet one another.  

The Navigators are a group of student tour guides that direct 9th grade orientation, offer tours of the school and provide tutors for underclassmen. Their mission is to welcome new students to the community and provide students with a space to bond with each other. Starting last year, the Navigators have hosted lunches on the first Friday of each month.

 Freshman Ehan Umair, who attended the lunch to meet new people, was suprised by the large crowd.

“There’s a lot more people here than I expected,” said Umair. “It’s nice because I’m new here at Whitman and I came here to make friends. I think it’s good that the event is here for me.” 

Story continues below advertisement

While the lunch was held to introduce new students to the community, anyone could attend the event and enjoy the festivities. 

The Navigators invited their friends, people in the hallways and students eating alone to play icebreaker games and enjoy doughnuts, cookies and juice, Navigators sponsor Joan Cline said. As a result, there was a high turnout for the lunch. 

Cline began holding Whitman Navigator lunches last year and hopes to cement it as a new Whitman tradition.

“We hope this becomes a place where students looking to meet new friends can walk into a welcoming environment,” said Cline. “It’s a lot easier and lower pressure than trying to walk up to a group of friends that already know each other.”
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Feature
Maddie Lee Belanoff
Maddie Belanoff leaps from stage to screen
English teacher Matthew Bruneel and his wife Leshia with their host family during their time in the Peace Corps in Cambodia.
A decade after applying, Mr. Bruneel reflects on his family’s experience in the Peace Corps
“We’re just kids, but we’re used to this stuff already”: Cannabis culture grows at Whitman
“We’re just kids, but we’re used to this stuff already”: Cannabis culture grows at Whitman
The Black & White’s guide to the best black and white cookies in Bethesda
The Black & White’s guide to the best black and white cookies in Bethesda
Natasha Lyonne in Poker Face
“Poker Face” on Peacock is still a full house 
Undoubtedly, AI has impacted many fields of study, but one of the more contested domains is the arts and humanities — whether AI’s effect on it was positive or negative.
Should Arts and Humanities Majors accept or reject AI…or both
More in Spotlight
Another Mans Cloth, by artist El Anatsui
How the Rubell Museum changed my view of contemporary art
I’m proud of my fishing hobby — here’s why
I’m proud of my fishing hobby — here’s why
The phrase No cops at Whitman was spray painted on the exterior wall of the auditorium yesterday morning. MCPD has begun an active investigation to determine the perpetrator.
Anti-police graffiti found outside auditorium
New year, same fight: MCPS must take meaningful action against rising anti-semitism
New year, same fight: MCPS must take meaningful action against rising anti-semitism
A state judge ruled that parents cannot currently opt their children out of Montgomery County Public Schools lessons involving books with LGBTQ characters.
Maryland judge denies injunction in lawsuit against MCPS over LGBTQ+ books
He often has an iced coffee or donut waiting for me, and we chat for a few minutes, catching each other up on our plans for the day. As I leave my dad’s classroom, I notice a few stares and whispers from my peers, targeted at my appearance in his room. 
My experience as the child of a Whitman teacher

The Black and White

The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, excessive obscenities, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
All The Black and White Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *