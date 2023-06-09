Photo of the Day, June 9: “Rising Senior Day”

The junior class celebrates “Rising Senior Day” in the bus loop with music, food and pictures.

On June 9, the junior class gathered in the bus loop to celebrate “Rising Senior Day.” The event marked the end of the school year and the beginning of their senior year.

The SGA organized the celebration, which went from 2:30-4:00 pm and included DJ duo “Shalabeatz” and Clayboys Shaved Ice. Wearing matching t-shirts reading “Class of 2024,” students tossed blue powder in the air and onto each other, and took group photos to commemorate the end of their junior year.

“It was so fun having everyone together,” rising senior Lexi Elkin said. “We are all so excited for what senior year has to offer.”





