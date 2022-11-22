The Black & White’s top 5 movies to see before 2023

This year has been turbulent for film. However, 2022 started with a bang, with box office successes “Top Gun: Maverick” and “The Batman,” followed by indie darlings like “On the Count of Three.” Audiences were excited about the rest of the year’s releases.

Then, summer arrived. Cinema struggled with fewer and lower-quality new releases, with Jordan Peele’s “Nope” proving to be the only outlier. Despite the disappointing season, a packed fall-winter film season is rapidly approaching.

Long-awaited movies like David Fincher’s “The Killer” and Ari Aster’s “Disappointment Boulevard” are worth reviewing, but they most likely won’t come to theaters in 2022. Here are The Black & White’s most anticipated films set for a release this year.

#5. “The Fabelmans”

Steven Spielberg’s latest film“The Fabelmans” revolves around his upbringing in Arizona and the experiences that sparked his interest in film. The movie is the latest in a series of recent movies that follow the stories of directors’ childhoods, like Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” and Kenneth Brannagh’s “Belfast.” This recent trend, although certainly impactful for some, can be tiresome. “Belfast” simply didn’t click with me, and I fear that this film will be self-indulgent given that Spielberg’s origin story may be more interesting to him than to audiences. While the film’s premise isn’t original, and may even feel overdone, Spielberg rarely disappoints. Even though the growing anticipation for the film is the product of its director, the film’s reviews leaving the Toronto Film Festival in September have been mostly positive. “The Fabelmans” came to theaters on Nov. 11.

#4. “The Whale”

Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” is the latest film by the accomplished director who earned recognition for masterpieces such as “Black Swan” and “Requiem for a Dream.” While his most recent film “Mother!” was surface level and lacked fully developed themes, it seems to be an exception in Aronofsky’s filmography. Starring Hollywood veteran Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” tells the story of a reclusive 600-pound English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter, played by “Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink. Fraser had found great success in his youth but struggled to find similar success over time. “The Whale” is an opportunity for Fraser to return to the spotlight, with some critics predicting that he may secure an Oscar nomination for his performance. The film received rave reviews after its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where critics particularly praised Fraser for his heartbreaking performance. The film will play in theaters on Dec. 9.

#3. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the long-awaited sequel to “Black Panther” from 2018. While most details of the film remain unknown, Marvel superhero fans have wondered who will take the role of the film’s namesake after Chadwick Boseman’s death due to cancer in 2021 while the film was still in pre-production. The most substantial information currently available about the film comes from a short trailer, which reveals very little besides the fact that Prince Namor takes on the role of the film’s antagonist. As the most-anticipated blockbuster of the upcoming season, a lot is riding on this film’s success after the original film garnered seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Despite Marvel’s conspicuously subdued promotion campaign for the film in the wake of Boseman’s death, the entire remaining original cast signed onto the sequel — a sign of confidence in the project. Director Ryan Coogler is also returning. The film was released in theaters on Nov. 11.

#2. “White Noise”

The dark comedy “White Noise” is an upcoming adaptation of the classic Don DeLillo novel of the same name. It follows the story of a suburban family who evacuate their home after a chemical leak causes an “airborne toxic event.” The movie is directed by Noah Baumbach, who is known for “Marriage Story” and “Frances Ha,” and boasts an impressive cast starring Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Don Cheadle and OutKast’s André 3000. The film’s $140 million budget is high for a standalone apocalyptic black comedy — especially compared to the $18 million set aside to produce “Marriage Story.” The current budget makes it one of the most expensive Netflix originals in the streaming platform’s history. Given Netflix’s recent announcement that it is cutting its content budget to increase its profit margins, “White Noise” could be the most expensive movie Netflix will produce for some time. The film is set to be released on Netflix on Nov. 25.

#1. “Babylon”

The comedy-drama “Babylon” is the latest project from Damien Chazelle, who also directed modern-day classics like “Whiplash,” “La La Land” and “First Man.” “Babylon” focuses on the transition from silent films to talking pictures, and has an impressive budget of $110 million. Chazelle chronicles the story of “several dreamers” who fall and rise during this transitional period in Hollywood. The film’s star-studded cast features Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Toby Maquire, Spike Jonze, Olivia Wilde and newcomer Diego Calva. Chazelle’s previous films were popular with critics and audiences alike, and he is calling this his most ambitious project yet. With his track record of cinematic success, it’s easy to find excitement in this movie. “Babylon” will come to theaters on Dec. 25.