Volume 59 Staff
May 22, 2020
Online Editor-in-Chief: Taylor Haber
Print Editor-in-Chief: Sammy Heberlee
Online Managing Editors: Matt Mande and Jocie Mintz
Print Managing Editors: Holly Adams and Emily London
Online Copy Editor: Bella Learn and Ben Waldman
Print Copy Editor: Eleanor Taylor
Opinion editors: Celina Fratzscher, Jack McGuire
Sports editors: Andrew Eagle, Mia Friedman, Gabe Schaner
Feature editors: Sam Mulford, Meera Shroff, Jesse Rider
News editors: Ben Stricker, Ben Baisinger-Rosen, Eva Levy
Multimedia editors: Lexi Fleck, Trey Lee, Reuben Stoll
Columnists: Christian Hill, Heather Wang, James Marzolf-Miller, Sarah Tong, Afsoon Movahed, Ethan Wagner, Eve Titlebaum, Eli Putnam, Jaclyn Morgan, Lincoln Polan, Bella Brody, Chloe Lesser
Online production heads: Christina Xiong, Greer Vermilye
Print production head: Samantha Levine
Print production assistants: Sam Nickerson, Sam Rubin, Stephanie Solomon, Eva Sola-Sole, Ryan Coe, Leah Goldstein, Hadley Sharp
Photo director: Charlie Sagner
Photo assistant: Jessica Solomon
Webmaster: Christina Xiong
Traffic Manager: James Marzolf-Miller
Social media directors: Ella Adams, Reuben Stoll
Puzzles editors: Kaya Ginsky, Mathilde Lambert
Business managers: Shivani Sawant, Quinn Sullivan
Business assistants: Sarah Makl, Bertille Aubert
Opinion writers: Tara Davoodi, Iman Ilias, Cate Navarrete, Adam Nadifi, Alexander Schupak, Maya Goelman, Caitlin Cowan, Felix Leonhardt
News writers: Zoe Cantor, Grace Corbett, Vishnu Dandi, Matthew Eisner, Lily Freeman, Claire Lane, Christian Larson
Sports writers: Andrew Audas, Rafe Epstein, Daniel Miller, John McGowan, Cailey Thalman
Feature writers: Defne Aslan, Aleydis Barnes, Sasha Blake, Skylar Chasen, Kendall Headley, Rena Van Leeuwen, Quentin Corpuel, Nil Ozdemir
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.