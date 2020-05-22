Volume 59 Staff

May 22, 2020

Online Editor-in-Chief: Taylor Haber

Print Editor-in-Chief: Sammy Heberlee

Online Managing Editors: Matt Mande and Jocie Mintz

Print Managing Editors: Holly Adams and Emily London

Online Copy Editor: Bella Learn and Ben Waldman

Print Copy Editor: Eleanor Taylor

Opinion editors: Celina Fratzscher, Jack McGuire

Sports editors: Andrew Eagle, Mia Friedman, Gabe Schaner

Feature editors: Sam Mulford, Meera Shroff, Jesse Rider

News editors: Ben Stricker, Ben Baisinger-Rosen, Eva Levy

Multimedia editors: Lexi Fleck, Trey Lee, Reuben Stoll

Columnists: Christian Hill, Heather Wang, James Marzolf-Miller, Sarah Tong, Afsoon Movahed, Ethan Wagner, Eve Titlebaum, Eli Putnam, Jaclyn Morgan, Lincoln Polan, Bella Brody, Chloe Lesser

Online production heads: Christina Xiong, Greer Vermilye

Print production head: Samantha Levine

Print production assistants: Sam Nickerson, Sam Rubin, Stephanie Solomon, Eva Sola-Sole, Ryan Coe, Leah Goldstein, Hadley Sharp

Photo director: Charlie Sagner

Photo assistant: Jessica Solomon

Webmaster: Christina Xiong

Traffic Manager: James Marzolf-Miller

Social media directors: Ella Adams, Reuben Stoll

Puzzles editors: Kaya Ginsky, Mathilde Lambert

Business managers: Shivani Sawant, Quinn Sullivan

Business assistants: Sarah Makl, Bertille Aubert

Opinion writers: Tara Davoodi, Iman Ilias, Cate Navarrete, Adam Nadifi, Alexander Schupak, Maya Goelman, Caitlin Cowan, Felix Leonhardt

News writers: Zoe Cantor, Grace Corbett, Vishnu Dandi, Matthew Eisner, Lily Freeman, Claire Lane, Christian Larson

Sports writers: Andrew Audas, Rafe Epstein, Daniel Miller, John McGowan, Cailey Thalman

Feature writers: Defne Aslan, Aleydis Barnes, Sasha Blake, Skylar Chasen, Kendall Headley, Rena Van Leeuwen, Quentin Corpuel, Nil Ozdemir