Photo of the day: Jan. 31
February 1, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Students attended an assembly yesterday to hear pieces from Whitman’s various music ensembles and acapella groups.
“I think that there’s a level of cohesion and community in our music department that’s hard to find anywhere else in the school,” said Greg Garner, a junior in the Wind Ensemble. “The best thing is, we really do have an ensemble for every level of experience, and everyone’s super welcoming towards all the new folks.”
11
Why did you join the Black and White?
Because I love to write.
What's your favorite scent?
Lincoln Polan
12
Why did you join the Black and White?
The snacks
What's your favorite scent?
Rosemary
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.