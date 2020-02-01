Photo of the day: Jan. 31

David Villani

By Christian Hill
February 1, 2020

Students attended an assembly yesterday to hear pieces from Whitman’s various music ensembles and acapella groups. 

“I think that there’s a level of cohesion and community in our music department that’s hard to find anywhere else in the school,” said Greg Garner, a junior in the Wind Ensemble. “The best thing is, we really do have an ensemble for every level of experience, and everyone’s super welcoming towards all the new folks.”