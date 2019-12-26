How Whitman students celebrate the holiday season

Photo courtesy Bailey Galt.

Every year, Junior Bailey Galt’s family puts up drawings of Christmas elves that they’ve made over the years around their house. Then, she and her family tell stories about the elves based on where in the house they’re hung in that year. “Some of the elves are chefs, and one’s a reindeer instructor,” Galt said. “There’s a really cute drawing of the reindeer instructor and a kid on a little reindeer.” Galt’s grandfather started the tradition years before she was born, she said. Her family now has over thirty drawings, even though they don’t always display every elf. “It’s really cool,” Galt said. “My grandpa just passed away, so I like doing it because it’s what brought me closer to him.”