Baseball beats Clarksburg 6–2 to win first regional title in school history
The baseball team (16–2) defeated the Clarksburg Coyotes (11–7) 6–2 Friday after a dominant pitching performance from Zach Werkman.
Werkman went all 7 innings, allowing four hits and one earned run while walking 3 batters and striking out two.
“It felt amazing to have a big performance and come through in a big game,” Werkman said. “I’m thankful that I have a great defense to back me up on the mound.”
The Vikes scored one run in the first three innings to take a 3–0 lead heading into the fourth inning. Three players had multiple hits, including left fielder Sam Mermelstein, center fielder Justin Carboni, and right fielder Tyler Demartino.
“It’s a great accomplishment to win our first regional title for our coach,” Werkman said. “I think we’re fully capable of winning states since we have a great team in all aspects of the game.”
The team next plays the Old Mill Patriots (15–8) Tuesday, May 21 in the state semi-finals at Shirley Povich Field at 7 pm.
