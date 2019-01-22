Girls basketball conquers Einstein 63–34
The girls basketball team (12–1) demolished the Einstein Titans 63–34 Friday night.
The Vikes started off the game strong taking a 19–4 lead by the end of the first quarter. The team only continued to dominate on both offense and defense against a Titan’s offense that struggled to find their momentum.
On offense, the team played cohesively with eight players contributing points. Center Leia Till and forward Drew Meadows lead the team scoring 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Vikes held their lead the entire game and won their eleventh game in a row. They’re looking to keep the streak alive when they play their rivals, the B–CC Barons, again Tuesday.
The team will face off against the Barons Tuesday at 7:15 at home.
