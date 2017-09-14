September 11: Girls, boys soccer dominate Blair Blazers
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Girls Soccer
Girls soccer (2–0) defeated the Blair Blazers (2–2) Monday, holding the their opponent scoreless with a final score of 4–0.
The Vikes controlled both ends of the field, pushing their attack and limiting the Blazers to only six shots on goal. Forward Mary Kate Skilling sparked the Vikes’ momentum, scoring just under ten minutes into the first half. Midfielder Eliza Murray and forwards Jaclyn Morgan and Caroline MacDonald each also contributed one goal.
The squad next takes on B-CC at home Monday, Sept. 18 at 7:15.
Boys Soccer
Boy’s soccer (2–1) beat 1–0 the Blair Blazers (1–1) Monday.
The game remained slow with little action. Although the Vikes had more possession, they were only able to secure one goal in the 28th minute, when right back Cameron Jones netted a pass from midfielder Ryan Jones. After the first goal, the Vikes had multiple scoring chances but were unable to convert again.
The Vikes play the B-CC Barons on the 19th at 5:30 at home.
Leave a Comment
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.