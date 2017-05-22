Sports destinations 2017

By Emma Sorkin

To ease some of the application-related stress, Whitman should add a course that teaches students how to write college application essays. This course would teach a writing style that English classes don’t currently cover and help even the playing field for students who can’t afford professional help.

By Charlotte Alden, Kyle Layman, and Sam Shiffman

By Hannah Feuer

Every student has their own learning style, and they shouldn’t be forced to conform to a fixed study method. A review packet can act as a valuable optional resource to be used for reference, but mandating that students complete all portions of a review packet for a grade is counterproductive.

By Rebecca Hirsh

Sarah Koenig and Julie Snyder, producers of 'Serial,' an investigative journalism podcast, led a forum at Strathmore May 11 to discuss the show’s success and the importance of thorough and accurate journalism.

By Ariana Faghani

The boys lacrosse team (13–4) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs (13–1) 10–3, eliminating the Vikes from the playoffs and ending their season.

By Sabrina Martin

While scrolling through my Facebook feed last month, I encountered several videos of a clean-shaven Ashton Kutcher seated before a row of politicians. Intrigued at seeing the actor in such a serious setting, I watched as Kutcher delivered an impassioned testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee about combatting human trafficking with technology.

By Chris Atkinson

The boys baseball team (11–6) fell to the Walter Johnson Wildcats (9–8) by a score of 11–6 on Monday night.

By Cameron Jones

The boys tennis team (11–1) tied the Wootton Patriots (12–0) for first place in the county championships on May 15. The meet was a hard fought competition in which the two favored teams tied with 23 points.

By Elyse Lowet

The girls lacrosse team (12–3) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs (11–4) in a devastating 6–7 overtime loss Monday night, ending the season for the team.

By Sydney Miller

Elizabeth Rees, Maryland State Arts Council Poet-in-Residence, visited freshman English classes and the creative writing class May 8-12 to teach students how to write, analyze and enjoy poetry.

By Sabrina Martin

One student favorite for fast-casual dining in downtown Bethesda is Sweetgreen, offering a salad bar and a range of healthy choices. For many students, eating at Sweetgreen may become more difficult after the company’s decision last December to go cashless at all of its 64 locations in 2017.

By Joey Squeri

The Washington Post awarded two Whitman players and a coach spots on their winter All-Met teams last month. Ice hockey goalie Brendan Daly earned an honorable mention, while girls basketball guard Abby Meyers made the first team and girls basketball coach Pete Kenah was named Coach of the Year.