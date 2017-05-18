Boys Lacrosse falls to Churchill, ending the Vikes’ season

Close Midfielder Owen Roegge gains possesion of the ball in attempts to save the Vikes in their 10-3, season-ending loss to Churchill. Photo by Ariana Faghani.

The boys lacrosse team (13–4) fell to the Churchill Bulldogs (13–1) 10–3, eliminating the Vikes from the playoffs and ending their season.

The Vikes got off to a stable first half, with the Bulldogs leading them 4–2 at halftime at halftime. As the game went on, however, the team lost energy and gave up many possessions on the offense despite their firm defense.

Defensive midfielder Chris Cahill led the Vikes, scoring two goals in the first half. Midfielder Douglas Bruchalski also scored one goal.

The squad, though disappointed to see their season come to an end, is honored to have had such an amazing and memorable season, midfielder Owen Roegge said.

“This was honestly the best season I’ve had so far,” Roegge said. “Even in games that didn’t end in our favor everyone always gave 110 percent.”

The team is losing 11 seniors next year, including leading scorers Douglas Bruchalski and Garrett Wilcox. Although defensive midfielder Luke Walker said he is excited for next year’s season, he realizes the team will need to step up to make up for the loss of seniors.

“This year’s team was especially special because of how well the seniors led, how big of a senior class we had and how all classes were friends on and off the field,” Walker said. “My plans for next season are to start at defense with the younger guys and lead the team well despite our four man senior class next year.”