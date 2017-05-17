Washington Post All-Met awards honor Whitman coach, two athletes

Close Seniors Abby Meyers and Brendan Daly and girls basketball coach Pete Kenah earned spots on the Washington Post's All-Met winter teams. Photo by Jefferson Luo.

The Washington Post awarded two Whitman players and a coach spots on their winter All-Met teams last month. Ice hockey goalie Brendan Daly earned an honorable mention, while girls basketball guard Abby Meyers made the first team and girls basketball coach Pete Kenah was named Coach of the Year.

Ice Hockey Goalie Brendan Daly

After Whitman ice hockey’s historic season, which culminated in a state semifinal appearance, The Post awards recognized the team’s star goalie.

Daly said the selection was both humbling and unexpected.

“My first reaction was a bit of a surprise,” Daly said. “I know I had a very good season stats-wise, but I never expected to be put into the All-Met team.”

Private school players have long dominated the All-Met hockey teams, but Daly’s rigorous offseason training and post-game analysis helped him break this trend.

“I did a lot of off-ice training last summer to get my conditioning up which helped me stay in shape all season,” Daly said. “I also had my mom do film of me from every game, and I’d study the film after every game with my goalie coach.”

In addition to the honorable mention pick, Daly was named to the Maryland Student Hockey League’s second All-State team.

Girls Basketball Guard Abby Meyers

This year’s selection marks Meyers’ second consecutive first All-Met team spot and third career All-Met team appearance, after she earned a second team spot her sophomore year.

Meyers was grateful for the award and saw the it as validation of both her Whitman career and her leadership qualities, she said.

“I am humbled,” Meyers said. “I put so much work into the game and to make this team filled with amazing players is an honor.”

Kenah attributed Meyers’s dominant high school career to her attitude and desire to improve.

“It’s her work ethic,” Kenah said. “She’s working when no one else is. She works out when it’s not organized and she just always wants to be better.”

Coach Pete Kenah

The Post award recognized Kenah’s recent coaching dominance after he led the Vikes to two consecutive state title appearances in the last two years.

“By the way they did the write-up, it seemed more like a two year award,” Kenah said. “It was a fifteen year goal of mine. Chalk one up to the public schools.”

Along with excitement over her own award, Meyers said she was also glad that Kenah finally received Coach of the Year honors.

“Kenah is the difference maker in this program,” Meyers said. “His dedication and endless work in making the team better truly shows.”