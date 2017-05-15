Girls lacrosse defeats Walter Johnson, advances to sectional finals
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Views: 35
The girls lacrosse team (12–2) extended their playoff run Friday night, overcoming the Walter Johnson Wildcats in a 10–4 victory.
Attacker Gaby Svec gave the Vikes early momentum, scoring the first four goals of the game.
“We were all really pumped up and ready to play, so when we got the ball on attack, we drove straight to goal,” Svec said.
Capitalizing on the early lead, the squad kept attacking the Wildcats’ physical defense, forcing numerous fouls within the eight meter that translated into four goals.
“We expected them to be aggressive, especially when they started losing, but we knew that we had to push through and not expect any calls,” Svec said.
On the defensive end, the team quickly adapted to the Wildcats’ fast paced offense, and goaltender Claire Hisle made nine huge saves for the team.
“The defense was working really well together, and we finally got the chemistry that we had been working on since the beginning of the season,” defender Morgan Freund said. “We were communicating really well, which helped a lot.”
The team plays the Churchill Bulldogs at home on Monday night at 7:00 p.m.
Leave a Comment
In order to make the Black & White online a safe and secure public forum for members of the community to express their opinions, we read all comments before publishing them. No comments with obscenities, personal attacks, advertisements, nonsense, defamatory or derogatory rhetoric, libel or slander will be published. Comments are meant to spur discussion about the content and/or topic of an article. Please use your real name when commenting.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.