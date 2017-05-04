May 1 Sports Recap

By Amy Nankin, Sam Shiffman, Daniel Weber, and Kyle Layman

Coed volleyball The coed volleyball team (6–4) ended their regular season with a 3–2 loss to the Rockville Rams. The game went on for five sets, bouncing back and forth between the Rams and the Vikes. Unfortunately, the Vikings fell victim to the Rams’ powerful serves and firm returns. Playoffs begin Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against the Gaithersburg Trojans at Gaithersburg. Boys volleyball The boys volleyball team (3–8) closed out their 2017 season with a 3–0 loss to the Rockville Rams Monday. The team put up a hard fight against the Rams, ending many of their sets in close scores, but they were unable to secure a win. The team failed to qualify for the 16 team playoff. Boys tennis The boys tennis team (9–1) dominated the Quince Orchard Cougars Monday, winning 7–0 and capturing their eighth sweep of the season. Before Monday’s contest, the match against the Cougars had been rescheduled multiple times due to rain. The Vikes continued their dominant season behind contributions from all members of the team. The team’s next game is Wednesday away against the Paint Branch Panthers at 3:30 p.m. Boys lacrosse The boys lacrosse team took down the Blair Blazers 11–1 Monday. Full story to come. Softball The softball team lost to the Blake Bengals Monday. Full story to come.

By Valerie Akinyoyenu

From a pool of over 70 nominated students, Whitman senior Alistair Coleman and MCPS SMOB and B-CC senior Eric Guerci were selected as two of 12 recipients of Bethesda Magazine’s Extraordinary Teen Award.

By Carmen Molina

Almost every student has felt the grip of absolute panic at the beginning of the year when they look at the board and realize they can’t remember how to do fractions.

By Emma Sorkin

Women have made incredible strides in their respective communities, ranging from Hillary Clinton’s historic presidential campaign to Becca Longo, the first woman to earn an NCAA football scholarship. Despite the progress of women in many industries, one field is still lagging behind: prime-time media coverage. On CBS News’ “Evening News,” 95 percent of the television anchors are male and on NBC News’ “Nightly News,” 93 percent of the television anchors are male, according to the Women’s Media Center. These aren’t just extreme examples, but are generally representative of the entire industry. Our news should be delivered by an archetypal sample of the population, but the lack of women in the media means that a wide variety of narratives, perspectives and ideas are not shared. Getting news from a variety of sources helps broaden perspectives and better understand the world. In the U.S., women make up 50.4 percent of the population, according to 2015 data from The World Bank. In the media as a whole, including journalists and news anchors, women constitute just 36.1 percent of byline and on-air contributors, according to the Women’s Media Center. This disparity is jarring. It’s time we made a change and celebrate women in the media by supporting their programs. Women like Megyn Kelly, for example, who stood up after being verbally attacked by male counterparts. Kelly addressed many prominent male figures, like Newt Gingrich and Donald Trump, directly, calling them out on their rude and unacceptable comments. Kelly also voiced concerns to Fox News about Bill O’Reilly following accusations of sexual assault. The Black & White’s staff is even 60 percent female. It’s empowering to see a woman’s name on a byline. Moreover, to work with other women to create stories and share ideas that challenge gender stereotypes and stigmas. It’s necessary that our generation continue this trend by giving women a voice in the media. Women in the media can be a part of a solution by encouraging each other, Washington Post columnist Ruth Marcus told The Black & White. By remaining in solidarity by helping each other, she said, everyone can become more successful and equal.

By Aaron Titlebaum

From the forests of rural Maryland to the forests of the French Alps, up and coming artist Maggie Rogers enchants her listeners with a blend of folk and pop music on her most recent recording.

By Joey Squeri, Sam Shiffman, Ben Levin, and Kyle Layman

Girls lacrosse The girls lacrosse team (8–1) thrashed the Walter Johnson Wildcats 14–6 on Thursday, extending their winning streak to seven games. Led by star attacker Gaby Svec, the squad produced another dominant offensive performance. The offense has been effective all season long, scoring 13 goals or more in six of the nine games. Goalie Clare Hisle has not missed a beat either, as she has not allowed more than seven goals in the last seven games. With three games to go in the season, the Vikes sit atop the division with a 5–0 record and in control of their own destiny for the number one seed. The Vikes next play Saturday at 7:00 p.m. away against the Urbana Hawks. Boys tennis The boys tennis team (8–1) obliterated to the Northwest Jaguars Thursday 7–0, getting their sixth sweep of the season. First and second singles players Evin McDonald and Jack Welch didn’t participate in the match as the Jaguars entered the game as huge underdogs. Every player that did play dominated their matchup, propelling the team to another dominant win. The team’s next game is Friday at home against the Walter Johnson Wildcats at 3:30 p.m. Baseball The baseball team (6–4) dropped a second consecutive game in a nail-biting 5–4 loss to the Blair Blazers. Following four lead changes earlier in the game, the Vikes were trailing 5–3 at the top of the sixth, but could only muster one run in the final two innings. First baseman Noah Clement registered three hits with two RBI’s, giving the Vikings an 8–6 hitting advantage over the Blazers. It was an especially tough loss for the team, as the Blazers have knocked the Vikes out of the playoffs in the previous two seasons. The team returns home after three road games to face the Northwood Gladiators on Friday at 3:45 p.m. Softball The softball team (1–9) was ousted by the Blair Blazers 12–1 on Thursday. While the Vikes had a stellar defensive showing, they were unable to get anything going on offense until the 5th inning, and by then it was too late. The team's next game is Saturday at the Quince Orchard Cougars at 4:00 p.m.

By Sam Shiffman and Daniel Weber

Boys tennis The boys tennis team (6–1) fell to the Wootton Patriots Wednesday 5–2, losing their first game of the season. Both squads entered the game undefeated and as the two top teams in the county. Singles player Andrew Leung, first doubles team Leo Esztergomi and Kevan Nathani all won. Singles players Evin Mcdonald and Jack Welch both lost their matches for the first time this year. The team’s next game is Thursday at home against the Northwest Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. Boys lacrosse The boys lacrosse team (5–2) defeated the Walter Johnson Wildcats 10–9 on Wednesday night. Full story to come.

By Joey Squeri

Girls lacrosse The girls lacrosse team (7–1) thrashed the crosstown rival B-CC Barons 18–5 in a one-sided matchup. The Vikes stormed out of the gate, and found themselves up by 10 goals in the first half. In the second half, the squad was able to get every player in the game while still maintaining their huge lead. The squad is now 4–0 in their division, maintaining a one and a half game lead on Churchill. The Vikes next play at home versus the Walter Johnson Wildcats at 7:00 p.m.

By Joey Squeri, Ben Levin, and Daniel Weber

Girls lacrosse The girls lacrosse team (6–1) added to their four game winning streak, doubling up the Quince Orchard Cougars 14–7 on Friday. The game was a two-day affair, with rain suspending play the first day with the Vikes comfortably ahead. The squad was outscored on the second day, but won the game nonetheless. The Vikes next play Tuesday away against the archrival B-CC Barons at 7:00 p.m. Baseball The baseball team (7–2) tallied their fifth consecutive win after trampling the Churchill Bulldogs 10–5 on Thursday. The Vikes exploded for a season-high 16 hits, while scoring four runs in multiple innings. 10 different Vikings registered hits, lead by first baseman Noah Clement who had three hits for four RBI’s. The Vikes play away Friday against the Sherwood Warriors at 3:45. Boys lacrosse The boys lacrosse team (4–2) fell to the Quince Orchard Cougars 6–4 Friday in a two-day contest due to rain. The team plays at Walter Johnson on Wednesday to take on the Wildcats at 7:15 p.m.

By Amy Nankin

Coed volleyball The coed volleyball team (6–4) blew out the Damascus Hornets with a 3–0 win Monday. The players had solid passes and kept up their strong defense against the Hornets. Key players Maddie McGill and Natalie Chen led the team throughout the sets. The Vikes takes on the Rockville Rams Monday at 7:15 at home. Boys volleyball The boys volleyball team (3–7) won their second consecutive game with another 3–0 victory against the Damascus Hornets Monday. The squad built momentum off of their win on Friday and maintained composure throughout the game. Sophomore Colby Fong led the team with strong serves and solid returns that led the Vikings to victory. The Vikings take on the Rockville Rams Wednesday at 5:30 at home.

By Maeve Trainor

By Amy Nankin, Ben Levin, and Kyle Layman

Coed volleyball The coed volleyball (5–4) team beat the Kennedy Cavaliers with a 3–0 victory Friday. The team overtook the Cavaliers with powerful serves and good communication on the court. The team travels to Damascus to take on the Damascus Hornets Monday at 7:15 p.m. Boys volleyball The boys volleyball team (2–7) broke their losing streak with a 3–0 blowout over the Kennedy Cavaliers Friday. The Vikes focused on strong hitting and good communication on the court. These two key factors led the Vikes to power over the Cavaliers throughout the sets. The Vikings go on the road take on the Damascus Hornets Monday at 5:30 p.m. Baseball The baseball team (8–3) fell to the Sherwood Warriors 5–4 in an extra inning thriller. Pitcher Ezra Pine went six innings with six strikeouts, and pitcher Matt Trant pitched two scoreless innings in relief. Offensively, the team garnered 15 hits but could only muster four runs. Center fielder Eric Wayman collected four hits and an RBI. The team lost on a walk off single by Sherwood, who came into the game ranked as one of the top teams in the county. The team's next game is away Thursday against the Blair Blazers at 7 p.m. Softball The softball team (1–8) to the Sherwood Warriors 10–0 on Monday. The Warriors are the top team in the county and prevented the Vikes from gaining any momentum on offense or in the field. The team's next game is Thursday at Blair to against the Blazers at 3:45 p.m.