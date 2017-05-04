May 1 Sports Recap
Coed volleyball advances to playoffs despite loss to Rockville; boys volleyball ends season with loss to Rockville; boys tennis breezes past QO
Coed volleyball
The coed volleyball team (6–4) ended their regular season with a 3–2 loss to the Rockville Rams.
The game went on for five sets, bouncing back and forth between the Rams and the Vikes. Unfortunately, the Vikings fell victim to the Rams’ powerful serves and firm returns.
Playoffs begin Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against the Gaithersburg Trojans at Gaithersburg.
Boys volleyball
The boys volleyball team (3–8) closed out their 2017 season with a 3–0 loss to the Rockville Rams Monday.
The team put up a hard fight against the Rams, ending many of their sets in close scores, but they were unable to secure a win.
The team failed to qualify for the 16 team playoff.
Boys tennis
The boys tennis team (9–1) dominated the Quince Orchard Cougars Monday, winning 7–0 and capturing their eighth sweep of the season.
Before Monday’s contest, the match against the Cougars had been rescheduled multiple times due to rain. The Vikes continued their dominant season behind contributions from all members of the team.
The team’s next game is Wednesday away against the Paint Branch Panthers at 3:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
The boys lacrosse team took down the Blair Blazers 11–1 Monday. Full story to come.
Softball
The softball team lost to the Blake Bengals Monday. Full story to come.
