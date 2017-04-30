The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

  • The Shakespeare Club's performance of "Julius Caesar" will be on April 29 and 30 at 7:00 p.m. in the WAUD. Admission is $5.

  • Festival of the Arts is April 26 and 27 from 6-9 p.m.

  • Come to A234 on April 26 during lunch for a presentation on immigration and refugee settlement. Pizza will be served.

  • The media center will be closed before and during school April 26 for SMOB voting.

  • See Ms. Safran in B311 if you're interested in becoming Whitman's liaison to the Montgomery County Regional SGA.

  • Whitman Idol is April 25 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium. Admission is $5.

  • Anyone interested in auditioning as a speaker at graduation should come to A212 on April 27 after school.

  • Tickets for prom are being sold starting April 24 at $45 per person.

  • The Science Club will be hosting interactive discussions and presentations on April 25. Come to Room C326 after school.

  • Dogs will be visiting Whitman on April 21. Stop by the small gym during both lunch periods.

April 27 Sports Recap

Girls lacrosse dominates WJ to push winning streak to seven games; boys tennis sweeps Northwest, rebounding from only loss; softball and baseball fall to Blair

By Joey Squeri, Sam Shiffman, Ben Levin, and Kyle Layman
April 30, 2017
Girls lacrosse

The girls lacrosse team (8–1) thrashed the Walter Johnson Wildcats 14–6 on Thursday, extending their winning streak to seven games.

Led by star attacker Gaby Svec, the squad produced another dominant offensive performance. The offense has been effective all season long, scoring 13 goals or more in six of the nine games. Goalie Clare Hisle has not missed a beat either, as she has not allowed more than seven goals in the last seven games. With three games to go in the season, the Vikes sit atop the division with a 5–0 record and in control of their own destiny for the number one seed.

The Vikes next play Saturday at 7:00 p.m. away against the Urbana Hawks.

Boys tennis

The boys tennis team (8–1) obliterated to the Northwest Jaguars Thursday 7–0, getting their sixth sweep of the season.

First and second singles players Evin McDonald and Jack Welch didn’t participate in the match as the Jaguars entered the game as huge underdogs. Every player that did play dominated their matchup, propelling the team to another dominant win.

The team’s next game is Friday at home against the Walter Johnson Wildcats at 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

The baseball team (8–4) lost to the Blair Blazers 5–4 on Thursday night. Full story to come.

Softball

The softball team (1–9) lost to the Blair Blazers on Thursday night. Full story to come.

