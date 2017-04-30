April 27 Sports Recap

Girls lacrosse dominates WJ to push winning streak to seven games; boys tennis sweeps Northwest, rebounding from only loss; softball and baseball fall to Blair

Sports, Spring

Girls lacrosse

The girls lacrosse team (8–1) thrashed the Walter Johnson Wildcats 14–6 on Thursday, extending their winning streak to seven games.

Led by star attacker Gaby Svec, the squad produced another dominant offensive performance. The offense has been effective all season long, scoring 13 goals or more in six of the nine games. Goalie Clare Hisle has not missed a beat either, as she has not allowed more than seven goals in the last seven games. With three games to go in the season, the Vikes sit atop the division with a 5–0 record and in control of their own destiny for the number one seed.

The Vikes next play Saturday at 7:00 p.m. away against the Urbana Hawks.

Boys tennis

The boys tennis team (8–1) obliterated to the Northwest Jaguars Thursday 7–0, getting their sixth sweep of the season.

First and second singles players Evin McDonald and Jack Welch didn’t participate in the match as the Jaguars entered the game as huge underdogs. Every player that did play dominated their matchup, propelling the team to another dominant win.

The team’s next game is Friday at home against the Walter Johnson Wildcats at 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

The baseball team (8–4) lost to the Blair Blazers 5–4 on Thursday night. Full story to come.

Softball

The softball team (1–9) lost to the Blair Blazers on Thursday night. Full story to come.