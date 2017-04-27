April 24 Sports Recap
Coed and boys volleyball sweep Damascus with second consecutive shutouts
Coed volleyball
The coed volleyball team (6–4) blew out the Damascus Hornets with a 3–0 win Monday.
The players had solid passes and kept up their strong defense against the Hornets. Key players Maddie McGill and Natalie Chen led the team throughout the sets.
The Vikes takes on the Rockville Rams Monday at 7:15 at home.
Boys volleyball
The boys volleyball team (3–7) won their second consecutive game with another 3–0 victory against the Damascus Hornets Monday.
The squad built momentum off of their win on Friday and maintained composure throughout the game. Sophomore Colby Fong led the team with strong serves and solid returns that led the Vikings to victory.
The Vikings take on the Rockville Rams Wednesday at 5:30 at home.
