March 25 Sports Recap

Baseball loses to rival B-CC with 7th inning collapse; boys tennis sweeps Sherwood

Graphic by Charlotte Alden.

By Ben Levin and Sam Shiffman
March 27, 2017
Baseball

The baseball team (1–2) lost 7–4 against the B-CC Barons on Saturday, their second consecutive loss while allowing seven runs.

The Vikings recovered from an early 3–1 deficit after scoring in consecutive innings, but the Barons closed out strong with four runs in the top of the seventh.

Third baseman Jack Ryan had two hits for two runs and one RBI, and pitcher Tyler DeMartino threw four solid innings on the mound.

The team faces off against Walter Johnson on Monday at 3:45.

Boys tennis

The boys tennis team (2–0) dominated the Sherwood Warriors Saturday 7–0 behind an all-around team effort.

Every singles player and double pairing won their match and contributed to the win. The Vikes were again without singles player Evin Mcdonald but managed to get the win.

The team’s next game is Wednesday at home against the Poolesville Falcons at 3:30.

