Meyers becomes top scorer in Whitman basketball history

In the second quarter of the Feb. 8 game against the Richard Montgomery Rockets, guard Abby Meyers took a shot—an unassuming two pointer—that would go down as one of the most memorable in Whitman basketball history.

With that basket, the Princeton commit scored the 1,566th point of her high school career, making her Whitman’s all time top scorer.

Prior to Feb. 8, the record was held by Garry Browne (‘68) at 1,565, and had stood for 49 years. Meyers had already broken the record for women’s basketball earlier this year, which was set by Courtney Gaine (‘95), a forward on the 1995 State Championship team.

When Coach Peter Kenah discovered how close Meyers was to breaking the record, he organized the team to surprise her. The celebration was also to make up for their lack of acknowledgement of her 1,000 point milestone last year, which was overshadowed by senior night and playoffs.

“As we knew we were getting close, we were figuring out that math and we thought, ‘why not have some fun with this?’” Kenah said.

Her teammates withheld Meyers’ upcoming record from her until she scored her record-breaking shot, when they then stopped the game and stormed onto the court.

“I pulled up for a simple jump shot and made it and everyone started screaming and running onto the court and they dogpiled on me and told me I broke the all-time record,” Meyers said. “Being surprised after I took a simple jump shot like that is something that I will never forget.”

Coach Peter Kenah had coordinated with the refs and the Rockets’ coach to ensure the Vikings wouldn’t get penalized for interrupting the game. He also informed Meyers’ parents ahead of time to ensure that her family, friends, Princeton coach and other important members of Meyers’ life could be there to witness the achievement.

After her record was announced, Meyers was presented with a customized basketball featuring her name, picture and the 1,565 point record she broke.

For Meyers, this record wraps up an astounding four-year Whitman career that she hadn’t anticipated when she first joined the Whitman team, she said.

“I had no idea that I wanted to play college basketball first and foremost, let alone beat any sort of record,” Meyers said. “Breaking a record like that is really special. I hope that it can inspire others to dream big and break records themselves and maybe break my record someday.”