The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School

The Black & White

  • 'The Crucible' will be presented this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.

  • Anyone interested in corollary sports softball should attend the interest meeting in C-213 on Feb. 28 after school.

  • Donate duffel bags, sports bags, and x-box games to the bin outside the office for women who have experienced domestic abuse.

Feb. 24 Sports Recap

Boys basketball destroys Northwood in their playoff opener

Graphic+by+Charlotte+Alden.
Graphic by Charlotte Alden.

Graphic by Charlotte Alden.

Graphic by Charlotte Alden.

By Ben Levin
February 26, 2017
Filed under Sports, Winter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Views: 32

Boys basketball

The boys basketball team (16–5) cruised past the Northwood Gladiators in a 69–40 rout to open the postseason on Friday night.

The Vikings were able to keep the Gladiators’ offense in check, allowing only seven points in the first quarter, while leading throughout the game. The blowout tied the team’s season-high margin of victory, which came against the Gladiators in the regular season.

Guards Joey Squeri and Alex Sanson lead the offensive charge with 20 and 16 points respectively.

The Vikes continue their playoff run on Tuesday night at 6 where they host Churchill. The team suffered a 24-point in their last regular season outing.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Site of Walt Whitman High School
Feb. 24 Sports Recap