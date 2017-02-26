Feb. 24 Sports Recap
Boys basketball destroys Northwood in their playoff opener
Boys basketball
The boys basketball team (16–5) cruised past the Northwood Gladiators in a 69–40 rout to open the postseason on Friday night.
The Vikings were able to keep the Gladiators’ offense in check, allowing only seven points in the first quarter, while leading throughout the game. The blowout tied the team’s season-high margin of victory, which came against the Gladiators in the regular season.
Guards Joey Squeri and Alex Sanson lead the offensive charge with 20 and 16 points respectively.
The Vikes continue their playoff run on Tuesday night at 6 where they host Churchill. The team suffered a 24-point in their last regular season outing.
