Feb. 23 Sports Recap
Hockey fails to complete third period comeback as they fall one game short of finals rematch with Churchill
Hockey
The hockey team’s season ended Thursday night in a devastating 2–1 defeat against the Marriotts Ridge Mustangs Thursday.
The game started out slow with the first period ending in a 0–0 stalemate. But the Mustangs came out strong into the second quarter, scoring two goals in a row. Although the Vikings had 37 shots on goal compared to the Mustangs 20, the team was unable to make a comeback in the third period. They scored only one goal in the third period which resulted in the tough loss.
Although the playoffs ended in heartbreak for the Vikes, they finished the regular season with a strong 9–4–1 record and made it through state semifinals. This marked a big improvement from last year where they didn’t make playoffs.
The Mustangs will face the Churchill Bulldogs in the finals on Monday night.
